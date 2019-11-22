High School Sports
Central Section high school football playoff semifinals
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CIF CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
Friday, Semifinals
DIVISION I
No. 4 Bullard at No. 1 Central
No. 2 Buchanan 7, No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield 0, Q1
DIVISION II
No. 1 Hanford 7, No. 5 Tulare Western 0, Q1
No. 6 St. Joseph at No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial
DIVISION III
No. 5 Golden West 7, No. 8 Central Valley Christian 0, Q1
No. 3 San Luis Obispo at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian
DIVISION IV
No. 4 Porterville at No. 1 Washington Union
No. 6 Kennedy vs. No. 2 Selma (at Sanger)
DIVISION V
No. 4 Strathmore 7, No. 1 Caruthers 7, Q1
No. 3 Dos Palos at No. 2 Yosemite
DIVISION VI
No. 5 Lindsay 10, No. 1 Bishop 7, Q1
No. 3 Orosi at No. 2 California City
Report results
Coaches or their designees may report high school results to sports@fresnobee.com.
