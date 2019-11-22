Central Section high school football playoff semifinals

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CIF CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

Friday, Semifinals

DIVISION I

No. 4 Bullard at No. 1 Central

No. 2 Buchanan 7, No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield 0, Q1

DIVISION II

No. 1 Hanford 7, No. 5 Tulare Western 0, Q1

No. 6 St. Joseph at No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial

DIVISION III

No. 5 Golden West 7, No. 8 Central Valley Christian 0, Q1

No. 3 San Luis Obispo at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian

DIVISION IV

No. 4 Porterville at No. 1 Washington Union

No. 6 Kennedy vs. No. 2 Selma (at Sanger)

DIVISION V

No. 4 Strathmore 7, No. 1 Caruthers 7, Q1

No. 3 Dos Palos at No. 2 Yosemite

DIVISION VI

No. 5 Lindsay 10, No. 1 Bishop 7, Q1

No. 3 Orosi at No. 2 California City

