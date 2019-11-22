Central, Buchanan roll to wins to meet for section title. Other section matchups are set

The showdown is set for the Central Section high school football Division I championship.

No. 1 Central and No. 2 Buchanan took care of business in the section semifinals on Friday night.

The Grizzlies (12-0) rolled to a 35-7 victory over No. 4 Bullard at Koligian Stadium, while the second-seeded Bears (10-2) had little problem with No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield in a 27-0 win at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.

That means the Tri-River Athletic Conference rivals will meet on Nov. 29 at Koligian Stadium with a kickoff set for 7 p.m.

“We just focus on ourselves,” Central quarterback Jameson Silva said. “Just focus on getting better this week in practice everyday and execute on Friday.”

The Grizzlies defeated Buchanan 41-20 at the Vet on Oct. 3. Central has defeated the Bears five straight times, four years running in TRAC play plus the 2017 section final.

Central is eyeing its third straight section championship. Buchanan won the crown in 2000 when coach Matt Giordano was a team co-captain.

Division II

While No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial took care of business in a 46-21 victory over No. 6 St. Joseph, No. 5 Tulare Western decided it was time for a big rally.

The Mustangs trailed 21-6 at halftime before storming back by scoring 24 unanswered points for a 30-21 victory over No. 1 Hanford to advance to the section championship.

Tulare Western took its first lead when Henry Williams scored on a 10-yard run, and The Bee Player of the Week Mikey Ficher converted on a 2-point conversion for a 22-21 lead.

The Mustangs (11-2) will visit San Joaquin Memorial (11-1), which won two straight section D-III titles (including a 45-31 finals win over Tulare Western in 2017).

Division III

Perhaps some magic is going on with Central Valley Christian.

The eight-seeded Cavaliers pulled off another upset, this time defeating No. 5 Golden West 18-16..

CVC is coming off a quarterfinal upset last week over No. 1 Kingsburg 29-22 even without running back Jaalen Rening who is out for the season because of an injury.

The Cavaliers took an 18-16 lead with 7:34 remaining on William de Jong’s 19-yard field goal.

CVC will travel next week to face No. 2 Bakersfield Christian.

Division IV

Washington Union beat Porterville 27-23 but it came at a heavy price: two key players were taken away by ambulance in the third quarter.

First, senior receiver/defensive back Tory Horton, who is committed to Nevada, was clobbered on an onside kick to start the second half. He spent several minutes prone on the field suffering from an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit while officials waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Then in the final minute of the quarter, senior fullback Montreal London similarly went down.

The injury status of Horton and London was not immediately known.

Still, Washington Union clung to its 20-13 lead through a scoreless quarter.

Porterville went ahead 23-20 midway through the fourth quarter on quarterback Hector Nava Jr.’s second touchdown run, followed by a fumble recovery and a 20-yard Nick Ward field goal.

But Washington Union (11-1) drove to the winning score on quarterback Lawrence Stell’s second TD with 39 seconds left. Tre Sears-Finley intercepted a lateral pass on Porterville’s kickoff return to seal it.

The top-seeded Panthers advance to play No. 2 Selma (10-2). Washington Union beat Selma at John Ventura Stadium in Easton 42-32 in Week 4.

Selma beat No. 6 Kennedy 27-7 at Reedley High.

The Bears have been on the road all season because their home Staley Stadium is undergoing renovation.

Quarterback Joey Ramirez was 5 of 14 passing with three touchdowns, all to Aaron Blancas: 53, 19 and 50 yards.

Aaron Olivares added 134 yards rushing for the Bears.

Division V

Caruthers running back Bobby Staley scored and converted on a 2-point conversion to break a 21-21 tie, and he later scored on another run as No. 1 Caruthers defeated No. 4 Strathmore 37-27.

Andrew Gonzalez sealed the game with a late interception.

The Blue Raiders (12-1) will host the section championship against No 3 Dos Palos.

The Broncos (12-1) defeated No. 2 Yosemite 46-21.

Division VI

Freddi Arciga had 12 carries for 62 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 3 Orosi to 23-12 victory over No. 2 California City.

The Cardinals will taken on No. 1 Bishop for the title. The Broncos defeated No. 5 Lindsay 22-16.