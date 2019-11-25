Vote for FresnoBee.com’s high school football playoff semifinals Player of the Week

Here are The Fresno Bee high school football Player of the Week nominees from the Central Section semifinals from left to right: QB Lawrence Stell of Washington Union, RB Tyree Martin of Dos Palos, QB Ian Kirby of Buchanan, WR Aaron Blancas of Selma and QB Finn Collins of San Joaquin Memorial. The Fresno Bee/Merced Sun-Star and Special to The Bee

The nominees for The Fresno Bee high school football Player of the Week each helped his team reach this week’s Central Section championship game.

Voting ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Vote as often as you want.

Here are the nominees:

RB Tyree Martin, Dos Palos: He had a huge game, rushing 16 times for 328 yards and three touchdowns in the Broncos’ 40-21 Division V semifinal win over Yosemite. His rushing yardage total was the third-best in school history, according to section historian Bob Barnett.

QB Lawrence Stell, Washington Union: Stell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 39 seconds left to help the Panthers beat Porterville 27-23 in Division IV.

WR Aaron Blancas, Selma: He was a touchdown machine for the Bears. He had five receptions for 173 yards and three touchdowns (53, 19, 50 from Joey Ramirez) in Selma’s 27-7 win over Kennedy, setting up a D-IV championship showdown with Washington Union.

QB Ian Kirby, Buchanan: The sophomore led the Bears to a 27-0 Division I victory over Liberty-Bakersfield when he completed 11 of 18 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

QB Finn Collins, San Joaquin Memorial: He was 11 of 14 for 236 yards passing in a 46-21 victory over St. Joseph. He had three passing touchdowns and two rushing TDs.