Central, Bullard avoided each other in regular season. Now they’ll clash in D-I semis

When the Central Section Division I brackets came out, it showed Bullard on the same bracket with defending section champion Central.

They never played during this past regular season.

Would they in the postseason?

All both teams needed to do is win its quarterfinal games Friday.

And they got it done quite handily.

Top-seeded Central rolled to a 56-10 victory at Koligan Stadium, while No. 4 Bullard raced out to a 41-point lead en route a 47-21 victory over No. 5 Clovis at McLane Stadium.

That means both teams will meet in the semifinals at Koligian Stadium on Nov. 22.

The Grizzlies and Knights haven’t played since 2017 when Central opened the season with a 44-0 win.

The two programs have played common opponents this season.

Bullard lost to Buchanan (28-14), defeated Clovis twice (19-7 and 47-21) and victorious over Clovis West (26-13) and Edison (32-7).

Central defeated Edison (47-12), Buchanan (41-20), Clovis (56-14) and Clovis West (55-21).

Central and Bullard didn’t meet this season.

In other D-I games, No. 2 Buchanan defeated No. 7 Bakersfield 43-7 and No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield rolled past No. 11 Clovis West 38-14.

The Bears will host the Patriots in a rematch from earlier this season when Buchanan won 19-17.

An upset in Division III

Higher-seeded teams mostly held serve Friday night in the Central Section high school football playoffs — with one huge exception.

Eighth-seeded Central Valley Christian beat undefeated and top-seeded Kingsburg 29-22 in the Division III quarterfinals.

Kingsburg’s 10-0 regular season included a 34-20 win over CVC on Oct. 11.

But the Cavaliers (8-4) scored first and kept slugging the rest of the way with the Vikings, taking a 29-22 lead on Tyce Griswold’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Logan Jacobi with 10 minutes 14 seconds left in the game. Griswold, The Bee’s Player of the Week from the first round of the playoffs, sparked the winning drive with a 60-yard run.

Then with Kingsburg driving late, Dirk Nelson got an interception to help preserve the victory.

CVC led 19-14 at halftime thanks to TD runs by Griswold and Jacobi. The Cavaliers struck first in the game by blocking a punt, then Griswold hit Jake Bouwman for a 13-yard TD pass on the ensuing play.

Fifth-seeded Golden West won 40-15 at No. 4 Highland to set up an all-Visalia semifinal.

Big-play Panthers

Washington Union, top-seeded in Division IV, showcased all its big-play talent in a 42-13 win over No. 8 North in Easton.

Asonii McDowell scored two touchdowns and had a 66-yard kickoff return, Darius McCray scored on a 35-yard run and a 40-yard pass, receiver Tory Horton scored on a 10-yard pass and both quarterbacks, Lawrence Stell and Jayden Green, had TD passes for the Panthers (10-1), who next play No. 4 Porterville.