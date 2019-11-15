High School Sports

Central Section high school football playoff scores, quarterfinals

Fresno Bee Staff

San Joaquin Memorial’s Jalen McMillanfails to make the reception with Sanger’s Dolce Calandra, left, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Sanger. San Joaquin Memorial won 31-28, claiming the CMAC championship.
San Joaquin Memorial’s Jalen McMillanfails to make the reception with Sanger’s Dolce Calandra, left, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Sanger. San Joaquin Memorial won 31-28, claiming the CMAC championship. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CIF CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

Friday, Quarterfinals

DIVISION I

No. 1 Central 35, No. 8 Ridgeview 0, half

No. 4 Bullard 41, No. 5 Clovis 0, Q2

No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield 28, No. 11 Clovis West 14, half

No. 2 Buchanan 19, No. 7 Bakersfield 0, Q2

DIVISION II

No. 9 Garces 14, No. 1 Hanford 13, half

No. 5 Tulare Western 20, No. 13 Dinuba 3, half

No. 6 St. Joseph 14, No. 3 Redwood 7, half

No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial 21, No. 10 Stockdale 7, Q2

DIVISION III

No. 8 Central Valley Christian 19, No. 1 Kingsburg 14, Q2

No. 5 Golden West 20, No. 4 Highland 7, Q2

No. 3 San Luis Obispo 28, No. 6 Madera 21, half

No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 21, No. 7 Lemoore 7, Q2

DIVISION IV

No. 1 Washington Union 28, No. 8 North 7, half

No. 4 Porterville 19, No. 5 Chavez 0, half

No. 3 Templeton 21, No. 6 Kennedy 14, half

No. 2 Selma 21, No. 10 Wasco 0, half

DIVISION V

No. 1 Caruthers 15, No. 9 Immanuel 0, half

No. 4 Strathmore 14, No. 5 Shafter 13, Q2

No. 3 Dos Palos 22, No. 11 Exeter 13, half

No. 10 Madera South 21, No. 2 Yosemite 21, half

DIVISION VI

No. 1 Bishop 27, No. 8 Foothill 14, Q4

No. 4 Riverdale 6, No. 5 Lindsay 0, Q2

No. 3 Orosi 14, No. 6 Mission Prep 14, Q2

No. 7 Sierra Pacific at No. 2 California City

8-MAN

Friday, Championship

No. 2 Riverdale Christian at No. 1 Mojave

Report results

Coaches or their designees may report high school results to sports@fresnobee.com.

  Comments  