Central Section high school football playoff scores, quarterfinals
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CIF CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
Friday, Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
No. 1 Central 35, No. 8 Ridgeview 0, half
No. 4 Bullard 41, No. 5 Clovis 0, Q2
No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield 28, No. 11 Clovis West 14, half
No. 2 Buchanan 19, No. 7 Bakersfield 0, Q2
DIVISION II
No. 9 Garces 14, No. 1 Hanford 13, half
No. 5 Tulare Western 20, No. 13 Dinuba 3, half
No. 6 St. Joseph 14, No. 3 Redwood 7, half
No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial 21, No. 10 Stockdale 7, Q2
DIVISION III
No. 8 Central Valley Christian 19, No. 1 Kingsburg 14, Q2
No. 5 Golden West 20, No. 4 Highland 7, Q2
No. 3 San Luis Obispo 28, No. 6 Madera 21, half
No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 21, No. 7 Lemoore 7, Q2
DIVISION IV
No. 1 Washington Union 28, No. 8 North 7, half
No. 4 Porterville 19, No. 5 Chavez 0, half
No. 3 Templeton 21, No. 6 Kennedy 14, half
No. 2 Selma 21, No. 10 Wasco 0, half
DIVISION V
No. 1 Caruthers 15, No. 9 Immanuel 0, half
No. 4 Strathmore 14, No. 5 Shafter 13, Q2
No. 3 Dos Palos 22, No. 11 Exeter 13, half
No. 10 Madera South 21, No. 2 Yosemite 21, half
DIVISION VI
No. 1 Bishop 27, No. 8 Foothill 14, Q4
No. 4 Riverdale 6, No. 5 Lindsay 0, Q2
No. 3 Orosi 14, No. 6 Mission Prep 14, Q2
No. 7 Sierra Pacific at No. 2 California City
8-MAN
Friday, Championship
No. 2 Riverdale Christian at No. 1 Mojave
Report results
Coaches or their designees may report high school results to sports@fresnobee.com.
