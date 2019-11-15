‘A dream come true’: Kendall Milton and Jalen McMillan to play in All-American Bowl

Buchanan High running back Kendall Milton and San Joaquin Memorial wide receiver Jalen McMillan know the big names that competed in the All-American Bowl.

Stars such as Andrew Luck, Adrian Peterson, Odell Beckham Jr., and the 450 others who played in the annual bowl in San Antonio.

Milton and McMillan will see their names alongside many that came before them as both Central Section players have been selected to play in the 20th All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 at the Alamodome.

“It’s an honor,” said McMillan, who will play at Washington next season. “I’ve been watching this game since the eighth grade and to play in it and to be selected as an All-American is a dream come true.”

Said the Georgia-bound Milton: “The top players in the country just having fun to be able to battle it out and get on the field all together and have fun before it gets serious in college.”

Milton and McMillan are the eighth players from the Fresno/Clovis area to play in the All-American Bowl, and the second to have two players from the same season.

The others:

▪ 2017: Jaylon Johnson, Central.

▪ 2016: Caleb Kelly, Clovis West.

▪ 2015: Jacob Daniel, Clovis North

▪ 2009: Cliff Harris and T.J. McDonald of Edison.

▪ 2008: Robert Golden, Edison.

The All-American Bowl selection committee evaluates the nation’s top prospects on an annual basis as soon as they enter high school, starting with the national combine in January and through camps, showcases and clinics in the spring and summer.

All-Americans must be in good standing with their schools and communities in order to be considered for selection.

The All-American Bowl was established in 2000 and 380 players went on to the NFL draft. The bowl takes about 100 of the best high school senior football athletes to compete in a televised game on NBC.

Milton and McMillan are the first players from their schools to get selected to play in the bowl game in Texas.

“Oh, Jalen is my brother,” Milton said. “I’ve been able to grow up with him in football and everything and it’s a great opportunity for both of us to be able to represent the Valley on a national stage and show our talents and show our schools what they can expect from us going to the next level.”