Vote for FresnoBee.com’s high school football playoffs Player of the Week

Here are the nominees for The Fresno Bee Player of the Week for the opening round of the Central Section playoffs from left to right. Isaiah Tyler of Madera South, Michael Merrell of Dos Palos and Tyce Griswold of Central Valley Christian.

The Central Section football playoffs got underway last week and right out of the gate featured a thrilling finish between Madera South and Mission Oak on Thursday night.

One player is being nominated for his winning touchdown from that game, while the other two players had key moments for their respective teams.

Here is a look at the three nominees from the opening week of the Central Section playoffs.

You can vote as often as you want; the voting comes to an end at noon Thursday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

RB Isaiah Tyler, Madera South: He scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime, an 11-yard run that gave the Stallions a 35-34 victory over Mission Oak in Division V.

DB Michael Merrell, Dos Palos: His 13-yard interception return for a touchdown was just what the Broncos needed for a 34-27 victory against Liberty-Madera Ranchos in D-V.

QB/DB Tyce Griswold, Central Valley Christian: He scored three touchdown to help the Cavaliers to a 43-20 victory over South in D-III.