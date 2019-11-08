These two football teams pulled off upsets in opening round of Central Section playoffs

Clovis West and Dinuba pulled off upsets Friday night in the opening round of the Central Section high school football playoffs.

No. 13-seed Dinuba went into Tom Flores Stadium and pulled off a 28-14 victory over No. 4 Sanger.

Emperors quarterback Josh Magana led the way when he ran for two scores and passed for one. He gave Dinuba a 10-7 lead on a 10-yard run with 4:25 remaining in the first half.

Despite not having starting quarterback Noel Collazo (injured in last week’s regular-season finale), the Apaches were in the game and trailed 21-14 after Kosi Agina’s 17-yard run with 10:19 remaining in the game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Magana sealed the win on a 3-yard run with 7:35 remaining.

Collazo was ruled out because of an undisclosed injury against San Joaquin Memorial on Nov. 1.

Dinuba will next visit No. 5 Tulare Western in the quarterfinals.

Clovis West rolls past Clovis North

In Division I, No. 11 Clovis West had little problem in a 34-14 victory over No. 6 Clovis North at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Golden Eagles trailed 7-0 in the first quarter before scoring 34 unanswered points to pull away.

Clovis West will visit No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield next week.

Other D-I playoff games

For the second straight season, Clovis East’s playoff run ended at the hands of Bakersfield.

The 10th-seeded Timberwolves (4-7) led by five points midway through the second quarter.

But the seventh-seeded Drillers responded with a 27-3 run to knock out the T-Wolves with a 34-15 win.

Last year, Clovis East lost to Bakersfield 55-31 in the opening round of the playoffs.

Bakersfield (6-5) moves on to face No. 2 Buchanan (8-2) in the quarterfinals.

In other action in the bracket, No. 5 Clovis took little mercy on No. 12 Arroyo Grande, scoring eight touchdowns within the first three quarters en route a 56-7 victory.

The large lead required that officials go with a running clock throughout the fourth quarter.

Clovis (7-4) next faces No. 4 Bullard (8-2) in the second round. The Knights downed the Cougars 19-7 during the third week of the regular season.

Best in Reedley goes to …

In a rare matchup between the two high schools in Reedley, Immanuel blanked Reedley for a 16-0 victory in the D-V playoffs.

Senior Matt Tiger ran for a 59-yard touchdown to highlight the Eagles’ play.

It was the first time this season that Reedley was shut out after averaging 24.6 points per game during the regular season.

And it was the first time Immanuel (9-2) held an opponent scoreless this season.

The Eagles next face top-seeded Caruthers, which knocked out No. 16 Coalinga 27-7.

Big game for Carlos Moreno

Strathmore sophomore Carlos Moreno had a full workload and he sure didn’t mind.

The sophomore ran 28 times for 271 yards with two touchdowns that gave the No. 4 Strathmore a 28-20 win over No. 13 Taft in Division V.

Moreno’s touchdown runs of 65 and 86 yards came on two of the Spartans’ first three plays from scrimmage.

The 65-yarder was on the first play of the game.

Thrilling win in Tulare

The section playoffs got started on Thursday at Bob Mathias Stadium and No. 10 Madera South and No. 7 Mission Oak gave fans a treat in Division V.

Isaiah Tyler scored on a 11-yard run late in overtime and an extra point gave Madera South a 35-34 victory over the Hawks.

Madera South will next visit No. 2 Yosemite.