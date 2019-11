Central Section high school football playoff scores, Week 1

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

7 p.m. Friday, First round

DIVISION I

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No. 8 Ridgeview 7, No. 9 Tulare Union 0

No. 6 Clovis North 7, No. 11 Clovis West 0

No. 10 Clovis East at No. 7 Bakersfield

No. 5 Clovis 7, No. 12 Arroyo Grande 0, Q1

Byes: No. 1 Central, No. 2 Buchanan, No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield, No. 4 Bullard

DIVISION II

No. 9 Garces 3, No. 8 Frontier 0, Q1

No. 12 Sunnyside at No. 5 Tulare Western

No. 13 Dinuba 3, No. 4 Sanger 0, Q1

No. 14 Atascadero at No. 3 Redwood

No. 11 Nipomo at No. 6 St. Joseph

No. 10 Stockdale at No. 7 Righetti

Byes: No. 1 Hanford, No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial

DIVISION III

No. 8 Central Valley Christian 15, No. 9 South 0, Q1

No. 7 Lemoore 7, No. 10 West 0, Q1

Byes: No. 1 Kingsburg, No. 2 Bakersfield Christian, No. 3 San Luis Obispo, No. 4 Highland, No. 5 Golden West, No. 6 Madera

DIVISION IV

No. 8 North 7, No. 9 Kerman 0, Q1

No. 12 Morro Bay 7, No. 5 Chavez 0, Q1

No. 13 Hoover at No. 4 Porterville

No. 14 Roosevelt at No. 3 Templeton

No. 6 Kennedy 7, No. 11 Santa Maria 3, Q1

No. 7 East 7, No. 10 Wasco 7, Q1

Byes: No. 1 Washington Union, No. 2 Selma

DIVISION V

No. 16 Coalinga 7, No. 1 Caruthers 0, Q1

No. 9 Reedley at No. 8 Immanuel

No. 12 Arvin 6, No. 5 Shafter 2, Q1

No. 4 Strathmore 6, No. 13 Taft 0, Q1

No. 14 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 3 Dos Palos

No. 6 Woodlake 3, No. 11 Exeter 0, Q1

No. 2 Yosemite 13, No. 15 Firebaugh 0, Q1

Thursday

No. 10 Madera South 35, No. 7 Mission Oak 34 (OT)

DIVISION VI

No. 16 Boron at No. 1 Bishop

No. 9 Minarets at No. 8 Foothill

No. 12 Parlier at No. 5 Lindsay

No. 13 Corcoran at No. 4 Riverdale

No. 14 Granite Hills at No. 3 Orosi

No. 11 Mira Monte at No. 6 Mission Prep

No. 10 Kern Valley at No. 7 Sierra Pacific

No. 15 McFarland at No. 2 California City

8-MAN

Friday, Semifinals

No. 4 Lone Pine at No. 1 Mojave

No. 3 Orcutt Academy at No. 2 Riverdale Christian

Report results

Coaches or their designees may report high school results to sports@fresnobee.com.