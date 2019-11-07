Tight voting determines FresnoBee.com high school football Player of the Week (Week 11)

Here were the nominees for The Fresno Bee Player of the Week from Week 11 from left to right: Bobby Staley of Caruthers, Daijon Giddens of Roosevelt, Matt Tiger of Immanuel, Jorge Osuna of Firebaugh and Gavin Gamble of Sierra Pacific. Illustration by Juan Vega

The Fresno Bee high school football Player of the Week for Week 11 was determined in tightly contested voting.

The winner is Jorge Osuna of Firebaugh. He edged out Matt Tiger of Immanuel.

Osuna totaled 60,811 votes to Tiger’s 60,751. The other nominees were Bobby Staley of Caruthers (15,164), Gavin Gamble of Sierra Pacific (11,444) and Daijon Giddens of Roosevelt (1,571).

Week 11 voting totaled 149,741 votes.

Osuna joins past Players of the Week Brandon Wafer of Clovis West (Week 1), Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg (Week 2), Jeremiah Sanchez of Madera (Week 3), Daniel Trujillo of Lindsay (Week 4), Herman Luna III of Corcoran (Week 6), Jaalen Renning of Central Valley Christian (Week 7), Dominic Martinez of Orosi (Week 8), Jose Rodriguez of Parlier (Week 9) and Danny Cortez of Reedley (Week 10).

Because of voting irregularities, five winners were declared in Week 5: Darius McCray of Washington Union, Michael Iriye of Mission Oak, Aramel Villa of Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Nicholas Harper of Yosemite and Jameson Silva of Central.

Voring for the first week of the playoffs will begin on Monday and end at noon Thursday.