Vote for FresnoBee.com’s high school football Player of the Week (Week 11)

The nominees for The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week from Week 11 are all running backs who saw the end zone plenty of times.

It was the final week of the regular season and one player helped his team get in the playoffs with his performance.

Three averaged at least 10 yards a carry.

Vote as often as you want. Voting ends at noon Thursday.

Here are the nominees:

RB Bobby Staley, Caruthers: The senior had four rushing touchdowns and 158 yards on 15 carries in the Blue Raiders’ 58-8 win over Fowler.

RB Daijon Giddens, Roosevelt: The senior rushed 18 times for 180 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over Fresno, securing a Central Section playoff spot for the Rough Riders. The five touchdowns ties a school record, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett.

RB Matt Tiger, Immanuel: The senior rushed 25 times for 254 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass in a 58-28 victory over McFarland.

RB Jorge Osuna, Firebaugh: The junior rushed 23 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Eagles to a 25-7 over Coalinga.

RB Gavin Gamble, Sierra Pacific: The Golden Bears rolled to a 42-0 victory over Corcoran behind Gamble’s three-touchdown game. He finished with 169 yards.