With CMAC crown up for grabs, Memorial regroups in time. Central, Kingsburg stay perfect

Sanger’s Auggie Maldonado, left, breaks up a pass intended for San Joaquin Memorial’s TJ Hall Jr., right, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Sanger. San Joaquin Memorial won 31-28, claiming the CMAC championship. ezamora@fresnobee.com

There would be no shared football championship in the County/Metro Athletic Conference.

San Joaquin Memorial High made sure of it.

Despite falling behind by a touchdown early in the second quarter then getting into a fight with Apaches players with 1:15 left before halftime, the Panthers regrouped and pulled out a 31-28 victory at Tom Flores Stadium.

Memorial (9-1, 5-0 CMAC), No. 6 in The Fresno Bee’s Central Section rankings, will be in the running with No. 7 Hanford (10-0) for top seed in the Central Section Division II playoffs bracket.

Sanger (7-3, 3-2) needed to beat Memorial to capture a share of the CMAC crown.

The Apaches played the entire second half without starting quarterback Noel Collazo after he suffered an injury in the second quarter.

Hanford survives own scare

Hanford, by the way, trailed by 14 points at halftime against Lemoore in the 76th annual Milk Can game.

Hanford quarterback Juaron Watts-Brown, committed to play baseball next year at Texas Tech, suffered a right shoulder injury near the end of the third quarter and never returned.

Nonetheless, the Bullpups stormed back for a 43-36 win for their first undefeated regular season since 1974.

Taryn Rubalcava scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run early in the fourth and the Bullpups defense kept the Tigers scoreless throughout the final quarter.

A season of turmoil for Edison

Edison’s rough season came to an end with a 32-6 loss to No. 4 Bullard.

The Knights (8-2) built a 20-point lead before the Tigers scored.

Earlier this week, the CIF Central Section office forced Edison to forfeit all three of its victories for using an ineligible player.

So in a season in which Edison changed coaches with the termination of Atnaf Harris midyear, the Tigers officially finished 0-10 overall.

TRAC roundup

Top-ranked Central finished undefeated in Tri-River Athletic Conference play for the fourth straight season after downing Clovis East 42-7 on Friday. The Grizzlies have won 21 straight TRAC games.

Central (10-0, 5-0) ended up outscoring TRAC competition a combined 252-76, which meant an average dominating score of 50-15.

As the only undefeated among Division I programs, the Grizzlies are essentially assured of receiving the top seed and playing all of its Central Section postseason games at Koligian Stadium.

No. 17 Clovis East (4-6, 1-4) finished just below .500.

No. 3 Buchanan (7-3, 4-1) will enter the postseason on a four-game winning streak after beating Clovis North 45-21.

Bears running back Kendall Milton needed just six carries to finish with 131 rushing yards, including a 42-yard score.

Clovis North (6-4, 1-4) surrendered 21 points in the first quarter and trailed 38-7 by halftime.

At Lamonica Stadium, Clovis rallied for a 27-23 win against Clovis West thanks to a Tristan Risley 6-yard touchdown run with roughly 4 minutes remaining.

The ninth-ranked Cougars (6-4, 3-2) handed Clovis West (3-7, 1-4) its fourth straight loss.

The Golden Eagles, who are in their first year under coach Tim Randall, finished with a losing record for a second straight season. Clovis West was 2-9 last season under George Petrissans.

The Cougars win back the Range Rider Trophy but still trail the series all-time at 22-26.

Kingsburg-Selma heated showdown

No. 5 Kingsburg and No. 25 Selma played in one of the highest-stakes games ever in the 97-year history of their rivalry.

Kingsburg came in undefeated. Selma had lost just one game. And neither had lost in Central Sequoia League play.

Selma, the host team in the game at Reedley High because its Staley Stadium is under renovation, missed an extra point that would’ve tied the game late in the third quarter.

Then the Vikings scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter — an Alfred Carpenter 10-yard run and an interception returned for a touchdown – en route to a 43-27 victory.

Washington Union on 8-game win streak

Washington Union won its eight straight overall, including 4-0 in the North Sequoia League with a 48-14 victory over Kerman.

Darious McCray and Tory Horton each scored two touchdowns and Jayden Green, who shares quarterback duties with Lawrence Stell, had three touchdown passes.

The Panthers’ only loss was 20-14 to Kingsburg, a game Washington Union led until the Vikings scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. And the Panthers followed that up by beating 9-1 Dos Palos 32-6 and 8-2 Selma 42-32.