Here is your winner of FresnoBee.com’s high school football Player of the Week (Week 10)

Here were the nominees for The Fresno Bee Player of the Week from Week 10. Left to right, RB Danny Cortez of Reedley, QB Trent Calvert of Dos Palos, RB Tristan Risley of Clovis, RB Kosi Agina of Sanger and QB Josh Magana of Dinuba. Illustration by Juan Vega

Danny Cortez of Reedley High is the winner of The Fresno Bee high school football Player of the Week for Week 10.

Fans went online and voted for their favorite player and Cortez generated 29,651 votes (59%).

Other candidates were Josh Magana of Dinuba (34%), Tristan Risley of Clovis (3%), Kosi Agina of Sanger (3%) and Trent Calvert of Dos Palos (1%).

There were a total of 50,380 votes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cortez, a senior, accounted for four touchdowns in the Pirates’ 42-28 victory over Hoover. His contributions gave Reedley a chance for an outright North Yosemite League title when it plays at co-NYL leader Sunnyside on Thursday.

The online poll for Week 11 begins on Monday.

Cortez joins Brandon Wafer of Clovis West (Week 1), Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg (Week 2), Jeremiah Sanchez of Madera (Week 3), Daniel Trujillo of Lindsay (Week 4), Herman Luna III of Corcoran (Week 6), Jaalen Renning of Central Valley Christian (Week 7), Dominic Martinez of Orosi (Week 8), Jose Rodriguez of Parlier (Week 9).

Because of voting irregularities, five winners were declared in Week 5: Darius McCray of Washington Union, Michael Iriye of Mission Oak, Aramel Villa of Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Nicholas Harper of Yosemite and Jameson SIlva of Central.