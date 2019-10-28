FresnoBee.com Week 11 rankings present top-10 showdown in final week of regular season

The final week of the Central Section high school football regular season sees teams jockeying for playoff seed positioning.

Playoff matchups will be announced on Saturday.

Central remains No. 1 overall and No. 1 in Division I. The Grizzlies aim for their second straight undefeated regular season; they haven’t lost to a section opponent in the regular season since Aug. 26, 2016, and are on a 20-game Tri-River Athletic Conference winning streak.

There is a battle of top-10 teams this week as No. 10 Sanger will host No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial. That result could shake up the Division II seedings, which has Hanford (No. 7 overall) behind SJM. Hanford goes for an undefeated regular season against Lemoore in the 75th Milk Can Game. (Hanford leads the rivalry 40-32-2.)

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There are many other rivalry games this week, including the 91st Little Big Game between Fresno and Roosevelt on Friday at Sunnyside. Fresno leads that series 47-41-2, according to section historian Bob Barnett.

A look at the Week 11 rankings:

1. Central (9-0)

Previous: 1

Last week: d. Clovis West 55-21

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m.

2. Liberty-Bakersfield (8-1)

Previous: 2

Last week: d. Garces 31-3

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

3. Buchanan (6-3)

Previous: 3

Last week: d. Clovis East 40-14

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Clovis North, 7:30 p.m.

4. Bullard (7-2)

Previous: 4

Last week: d. Madera South 62-6

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Edison, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium

5. Kingsburg (9-0)

Previous: 5

Last week: d. Hanford West 53-0

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Selma, 7:30 p.m. at Reedley High (Selma stadium under renovation)

6. San Joaquin Memorial (8-1)

Previous: 6

Last week: d. Madera 55-14

Up next: Nov. 1 at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

7. Hanford (9-0)

Previous: 8

Last week: d. Golden West 17-16

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Lemoore, 7 p.m.

8. Redwood (8-1)

Previous: 9

Last week: d. El Diamante 48-22

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Mt. Whitney, 6:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl

9. Clovis (5-4)

Previous: 10

Last week: d. Clovis North 42-34

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m.

10. Sanger (7-2)

Previous: 11

Last week: d. Edison 38-28

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

11. Bakersfield (5-4)

Previous: 12

Last week: d. Centennial 10-3

Up next: Nov. 1 at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

12. Tulare Union (8-1)

Previous: 13

Last week: d. Mission Oak 35-0

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Tulare Western, 6:30 p.m. at Bob Mathias Stadium

13. Tulare Western (7-2)

Previous: 14

Last week: d. Monache 49-0

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Tulare Union, 6:30 p.m. at Bob Mathias Stadium

14. Ridgeview (6-3)

Previous: 15

Last week: d. Tehachapi 52-6

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Independence, 7:30 p.,.

15. Arroyo Grande (6-4)

Previous: 7

Last week: lost to St. Joseph 21-14

Up next: Bye

16. Bakersfield Christian (6-3)

Previous: 18

Last week: d. Independence 50-7

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.

17. Clovis East (4-5)

Previous: 16

Last week: lost to Buchanan 40-14

Up next: Nov. 1 at Central, 7 p.m.

18. Clovis West (3-6)

Previous: 17

Last week: lost to Central 55-21

Up next: Nov. 1 at Clovis, 7 p.m.

19. Righetti (7-2)

Previous: 20

Last week: d. Paso Robles 28-14

Up next: Nov. 1 at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

20. Washington Union (8-1)

Previous: 22

Last week: d. Yosemite 35-7

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Kerman, 7 p.m.

21. San Luis Obispo (8-1)

Previous: 21

Last week: d. Pioneer Valley 37-7

Up next: Nov. 1 at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

22. Kennedy (8-1)

Previous: 19

Last week: lost to Shafter 27-21

Up next: Nov. 1 at Chavez, 7:30 p.m.

23. Golden West (5-4)

Previous: 23

Last week: lost to Hanford 17-16

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. El Diamante, 7 p.m.

24. St. Joseph (6-3)

Previous: NR

Last week: d. Arroyo Grande 21-14

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Righetti, 7 p.m.

25. Selma (8-1)

Previous: NR

Last week: d. Central Valley Christian 35-3

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Kingsburg,7:30 p.m. at Reedley High (Selma stadium under renovation)

Others: Clovis North (6-3), Templeton (8-1), Strathmore (9-0), Caruthers (8-1), Yosemite (8-1), Porterville (5-4), Centennial (3-5), Edison (3-6)

DIVISION I

1. Central (9-0)

2. Liberty-Bakersfield (8-1)

3. Buchanan (6-3)

4. Bullard (7-2)

5. Clovis (5-4)

6. Bakersfield (5-4)

7. Tulare Union (8-1)

8. Ridgeview (6-3)

9. Arroyo Grande (6-4)

10. Clovis East (4-5)

DIVISION II

1. San Joaquin Memorial (8-1)

2. Hanford (9-0)

3. Redwood (8-1)

4. Sanger (7-2)

5. Tulare Western (7-2)

6. Righetti (7-2)

7. St. Joseph (6-3)

8. Frontier (5-4)

9. Stockdale (5-4)

10. Dinuba (3-6)

DIVISION III

1. Kingsburg (9-0)

2. Bakersfield Christian (6-3)

3. San Luis Obispo (8-1)

4. Golden West (5-3)

5. Highland (8-1)

6. South (5-4)

7. Lemoore (4-5)

8. West (3-6)

9. Central Valley Christian (5-4)

10. Madera (3-6)

DIVISION IV

1. Washington Union (8-1)

2. Kennedy (8-1)

3. Selma (8-1)

4. Templeton (8-1)

5. Porterville (5-4)

6. East Bakersfield (7-2)

7. Chavez (7-2)

8. North (6-3)

9. Wasco (5-4)

10. Kerman (4-5)

DIVISION V

1. Strathmore (9-0)

2. Caruthers (8-1)

3. Yosemite (8-1)

4. Dos Palos (8-1)

5. Woodlake (7-2)

6. Immanuel (7-2)

7. Firebaugh (5-4)

8. Shafter (5-4)

9. Exeter (4-5)

10. Mission Oak (4-5)

DIVISION VI

1. California City (8-1)

2. Orosi (6-3)

3. Bishop (7-2)

4. Lindsay (6-3)

5. Riverdale (6-3)

6. Foothill (4-5)

7. Minarets (5-4)

8. Mission Prep (4-5)

9. Corcoran (4-5)

10. Parlier (4-6)

8-MAN

1. Lone Pine (7-0)

2. Riverdale Christian (6-1)

3. Fresno Christian (4-4)

4. Mojave (6-0)

5. Trona (6-3)

6. Frazier Mountain (2-7)

7. Orcutt Academy (4-4)

8. Kings Christian (1-4)

9. Laton (2-7)

10. Alpaugh (1-7)