FresnoBee.com Week 10 high school football rankings feature two new teams in Top 25

The top four spots in The Bee’s Central Section high school football rankings remained the same, but there’s shuffle below them in the top 10 and two new teams in the Top 25.

The Redwood-Hanford showdown caused the top-10 shuffle. Hanford beat Redwood 36-20 and moved up two spots to No. 8, while the Rangers fell four spots to No. 9.

Hanford has another tough test this week, at No. 23 Golden West.

The new teams in the Top 25 are both from lower divisions. San Luis Obispo of Division III checks in at No. 21, while D-IV Washington Union is No. 22.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

1. Central (8-0)

Previous: 1

Last week: d. Clovis North 58-14

Up next: Oct. 24 vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

2. Liberty-Bakersfield (7-1)

Previous: 2

Last week: d. Stockdale 38-13

Up next: Oct. 25 at Garces, 7:30 p.m.

3. Buchanan (5-3)

Previous: 3

Last week: d. Clovis 27-20

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Clovis East, 7:30 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

4. Bullard (6-2)

Previous: 4

Last week: d. Madera 24-3

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Madera South, 7:30 p.m. at Madera High

5. Kingsburg (8-0)

Previous: 6

Last week: d. Dinuba 24-3

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Hanford West, 7:30 p.m.

6. San Joaquin Memorial (7-1)

Previous: 7

Last week: d. Edison 49-7

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Madera, 7:30 p.m.

7. Arroyo Grande (6-3)

Previous: 9

Last week: d. Righetti 27-20

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

8. Hanford (8-0)

Previous: 10

Last week: d. Redwood 36-20

Up next: Oct. 25 at Golden West, 7:30 p.m.

9. Redwood (7-1)

Previous: 5

Last week: lost to Hanford 36-20

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. El Diamante, 6:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl

10. Clovis (4-4)

Previous: 8

Last week: lost to Buchanan 27-20

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

11. Sanger (6-2)

Previous: 12

Last week: d. Madera South 42-0

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Edison, 7:30 p.m.

12. Bakersfield (4-4)

Previous: 13

Last week: d. Frontier 34-20

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

13. Tulare Union (7-1)

Previous: 14

Last week: d. Porterville 23-13

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Mission Oak, 7 p.m.

14. Tulare Western (6-2)

Previous: 16

Last week: d. Mission Oak 47-0

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Monache, 7 p.m. at Granite Hills

15. Ridgeview (5-3)

Previous: 17

Last week: d. Bakersfield Christian 36-22

Up next: Oct. 25 at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.

16. Clovis East (4-4)

Previous: 18

Last week: d. Clovis West 28-14

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Buchanan, 7:30 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

17. Clovis West (3-5)

Previous: 11

Last week: lost to Clovis East 28-14

Up next: Oct. 24 vs. Central, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

18. Bakersfield Christian (5-3)

Previous: 15

Last week: lost to Ridgeview 36-22

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Independence, 7:30 p.m.

19. Kennedy (8-0)

Previous: 20

Last week: d. McFarland 44-12

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

20. Righetti (6-2)

Previous: 18

Last week: lost to Arroyo Grande 27-20

Up next: Oct. 25 at Paso Robles, 7 p.m.

21. San Luis Obispo (7-1)

Previous: NR

Last week: d. Santa Maria 29-27

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.

22. Washington Union (7-1)

Previous: NR

Last week: d. Liberty-Madera Ranchos 49-30

Up next: Oct. 25 at Yosemite, 7 p.m.

23. Golden West (5-3)

Previous: 21

Last week: lost to Lemoore 36-20

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

24. Stockdale (5-3)

Previous: 22

Last week: lost to Liberty-Bakersfield 38-13

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

25. Clovis North (6-2)

Previous: 24

Last week: lost to Central 58-14

Up next: Oct. 25 vs. Clovis, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

Others: Templeton (7-1), Selma (7-1), Strathmore (8-0), Caruthers (7-1), Yosemite (8-0), Porterville (4-4), St. Joseph (5-3), Centennial (3-5), Edison (3-5), Garces (3-5)

DIVISION I

1. Central (8-0)

2. Liberty-Bakersfield (7-1)

3. Buchanan (5-3)

4. Bullard (6-2)

5. Arroyo Grande (6-3)

6. Clovis (4-4)

7. Bakersfield (4-4)

8. Tulare Union (7-1)

9. Ridgeview (5-3)

10. Clovis East (4-4)

DIVISION II

1. San Joaquin Memorial (7-1)

2. Hanford (8-0)

3. Redwood (7-1)

4. Sanger (6-2)

5. Tulare Western (6-2)

6. Righetti (6-2)

7. Stockdale (5-3)

8. St. Joseph (5-3)

9. Frontier (4-4)

10. Dinuba (2-6)

DIVISION III

1. Kingsburg (8-0)

2. Bakersfield Christian (5-3)

3. San Luis Obispo (7-1)

4. Golden West (5-3)

5. Highland (7-1)

6. South (5-3)

7. Central Valley Christian (5-3)

8. Madera (3-5)

9. Lemoore (3-5)

10. West (2-6)

DIVISION IV

1. Kennedy (8-0)

2. Washington Union (7-1)

3. Templeton (7-1)

4. Selma (7-1)

5. Porterville (4-4)

6. East Bakersfield (6-2)

7. Chavez (7-2)

8. North (5-3)

9. Wasco (4-4)

10. Kerman (3-5)

DIVISION V

1. Strathmore (8-0)

2. Caruthers (7-1)

3. Yosemite (8-0)

4. Dos Palos (7-1)

5. Woodlake (6-2)

6. Immanuel (6-2)

7. Exeter (4-4)

8. Mission Oak (4-4)

9. Firebaugh (4-4)

10. Shafter (4-4)

DIVISION VI

1. California City (7-1)

2. Lindsay (6-2)

3. Orosi (5-3)

4. Riverdale (6-2)

5. Minarets (4-4)

6. Foothill (4-4)

7. McFarland (3-5)

8. Corcoran (4-5)

9. Boron (3-5)

10. Orange Cove (3-5)

8-MAN

1. Lone Pine (7-0)

2. Riverdale Christian (5-1)

3. Trona (6-2)

4. Fresno Christian (3-4)

5. Mojave (5-0)

6. Frazier Mountain (2-6)

7. Kings Christian (1-4)

8. Orcutt Academy (3-4)

9. Laton (2-6)

10. Alpaugh (1-6)