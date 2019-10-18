High School Football

Best of Week 9: Nail-biter in TRAC; Memorial eyes CMAC title; big NSL game ahead

A high school football rankings showdown Friday night in Clovis didn’t disappoint.

Buchanan, No. 3 in The Bee’s Top 25, and No. 8 Clovis put on a show for the fans at Lamonica Stadium.

And it looked like Clovis was going to run away with the Tri-River Athletic Conference game taking a 13-0 early lead.

Not so fast, said Buchanan’s Georgia-bound running back Kendall Milton.

Milton scored three touchdowns and Stephen Shelley had a 37-yard touchdown reception from Ian Kirby with 3:48 remaining as the Bears beat the Cougars 27-20.

Clovis tied the game at 20 on Isaiah Robles’ 22-yard touchdown pass to Grant Lake with about 7 minutes remaining..

Milton scored two of his three touchdowns in the first half.

Buchanan (5-3, 2-1 TRAC) jumped alone into second place in the TRAC. Its only league loss is to top-ranked Central, which routed No. 24 Clovis North 65-7 to stay unbeaten.

Clovis fell into a 1-2 tie with Clovis North, Clovis East and Clovis West. Clovis East got its first TRAC win by beating Clovis West 28-14.

Memorial takes control in CMAC

It was a battle of undefeated teams in the County/Metro Athletic Conference between No. 7 San Joaquin Memorial and Edison. Both came into the game 2-0 in the CMAC.

But Memorial left little doubt which team is superior, jumping out to a 28-7 halftime lead capped by Jalen McMillan’s touchdown reception and coasting to a 49-7 victory.

Memorial (7-1, 3-0) will host Madera on Oct. 25, looking to clinch a tie for the CMAC title. In two weeks, the Panthers visit No. 12 Sanger in the conference finale.

The Apaches (6-2, 2-1) kept pace with a 42-0 victory over Madera South, and No. 4 Bullard (6-2, 2-1) eased past Madera 24-3.

NSL showdown looming

Washington Union and Liberty-Madera Ranchos lit up the scoreboard in Easton with Washington Union winning 49-30. to set up a North Sequoia League showdown.

The Panthers (7-1, 2-0 NSL) travel to Oakhurst next week to play Yosemite (8-0, 3-0), which did its part by beating Chowchilla 35-28.

Both programs are getting up off the deck after finishing 1-3 (Washington Union) and 0-4 (Yosemite) in the NSL last year.

Washington Union’s only loss is 19-13 to No. 6 Kingsburg. And the Panthers’ resume includes a 42-32 win over Selma.

Kingsburg (8-0, 3-0 Central Sequoia League) and Selma (7-1, 3-0) each stayed on course for an all-the-marbles meeting in their rivalry game by rolling Friday night.

A 2-point conversion seals it for Parlier

Trailing 28-21, Parlier scored a touchdown as time expired.

An extra point would send the game into overtime.

Parlier elected to try for two points and successfully converted for a 29-28 victory over Fowler in a West Sequoia League game.

Parlier’s last victory over Fowler came in 2004 when the Panthers won 26-13.

WYL showdown in Hanford

No. 10 Hanford took control of the West Yosemite League after a 36-20 victory over No. 5 Redwood at Neighbor Bowl on Thursday.

The Bullpups led 17-0 at halftime and never looked back to improve to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the WYL. The Rangers fell to 7-1 and 2-1.

Hanford quarterback Juaron Watts-Brown had his fingerprints on the win with a passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns.

