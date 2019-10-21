Vote for FresnoBee.com’s high school football Player of the Week (Week 9)

Here are the nominees for The Fresno Bee Player of the Week from Week 9, left to right: Tulare Western WR Mikey Ficher, Parlier RB Jose Rodriguez, Washington Union WR Tory Horton, Golden West RB Lonnie Wessel and Lemoore QB Justin Holaday. Special to The Bee

The list of nominees for The Fresno Bee high school football Player of the Week draws upon results from a wild West Yosemite League game, a gutsy run on a two-point conversion.

You can vote as often as you like. The poll closes at noon Thursday.

Player of the Week nominees:

RB Lonnie Wessel, Golden West: He did all he could to keep the Trailblazers in the game, rushing 27 times for 317 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-29 loss to Lemoore. The 317 yards is a school record, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett. Wessell has 26 touchdowns, which is a school record for a single season.

QB Justin Holaday, Lemoore: The senior completed 20 of 30 for a career-high 362 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over Golden West. He also had seven carries for 28 yards.

WR Tory Horton, Washington Union: The Panthers’ star receiver had three receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-30 victory over Liberty-Madera Ranchos. Twelve of Horton’s 29 catches this season have gone for TDs.

WR/FS Mikey Ficher, Tulare Western: He was all over the field for the Mustangs in a 47-0 victory over Mission Oak, playing offense and defense. Ficher had a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown and had 87 receiving yards and three receiving TDs.

RB Jose Rodriguez, Parlier: The Panthers hadn’t beaten Fowler since 2004. Rodriguez made it happen when he ran for a two-point conversion with no time left, giving Parlier a 29-28 victory. He also had two rushing touchdowns.