Where is your school ranked? Check out the Week 8 Fresno Bee Top 25 football rankings

The Central High football team has a firm hold on No. 1 in The Bee’s Central Section high school football Top 25 after a 56-14 victory last week over Clovis.

But the lopsided loss cost the Cougars four spots, dropping them to No. 8.

Bullard moved up four spots to No. 4 after defeating Sanger 29-15. The Knights flipped places with Clovis, which Bullard beat 19-7 on Sept. 6.

This week’s schedule includes a big Top 25 matchup on Thursday: No. 5 Redwood at No. 10 Hanford in the West Yosemite League.

Here are the full Bee rankings:

1. Central (6-0)

Previous: 1

Last week: d. Clovis 56-14

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m.

2. Liberty-Bakersfield (5-1)

Previous: 2

Last week: d. Frontier 42-0

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

3. Buchanan (3-3)

Previous: 3

Last week: d. Clovis West 45-21

Up next: Oct. 18 at Clovis, 7 p.m.

4. Bullard (5-2)

Previous: 8

Last week: d. Sanger 29-15

Up next: Oct. 18 at Madera, 7:30 p.m.

5. Redwood (7-0)

Previous: 5

Last week: d. Golden West 42-38

Up next: Oct. 17 at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

6. Kingsburg (7-0)

Previous: 6

Last week: d. Central Valley Christian 34-20

Up next: Oct.18 vs. Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

7. San Joaquin Memorial (6-1)

Previous: 7

Last week: d. Madera South 61-10

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Edison, 7:30 p.m.

8. Clovis (4-3)

Previous: 4

Last week: lost to Central 56-14

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Buchanan, 7 p.m.

9. Arroyo Grande (5-3)

Previous: 9

Last week: d. Paso Robles 21-20

Up next: Oct. 18 at Righetti, 7 p.m.

10. Hanford (7-0)

Previous: 11

Last week: d. Mt. Whitney 68-3

Up next: Oct. 17 vs. Redwood, 7:30 p.m.

11. Clovis West (3-4)

Previous: 10

Last week: lost to Buchanan 45-21

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

12. Sanger (5-2)

Previous: 12

Last week: lost to Bullard 29-15

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Madera South, 7:30 p.m.

13. Bakersfield (3-4)

Previous: 13

Last week: d. Garces 32-14

Up next: Oct. 18 at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

14. Tulare Union (6-1)

Previous: 15

Last week: d. Delano 64-7

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Porterville, 7 p.m. at Granite Hills

15. Bakersfield Christian (5-3)

Previous: 16

Last week: d. Tehachapi 64-0

Up next: Oct. 18 at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

16. Tulare Western (5-2)

Previous: 17

Last week: d. Porterville 27-17

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Mission Oak, 7 p.m. at Bob Mathias Stadium

17. Ridgeview (4-3)

Previous: 19

Last week: d. West 14-0

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

18. Clovis East (3-4)

Previous: 14

Last week: lost to Clovis North 14-13

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

18. Righetti (6-1)

Previous: 18

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

20. Kennedy (7-0)

Previous: 20

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 18 at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.

21. Golden West (5-2)

Previous: 21

Last week: lost to Redwood 42-38

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Lemoore, 7 p.m.

22. Stockdale (5-2)

Previous: 24

Last week: d. Centennial 12-7

Up next: Oct. 18 at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

23. Centennial (3-4)

Previous: 22

Last week: lost to Stockdale 17-7

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Garces, 7:30 p.m.

24. Clovis North (6-1)

Previous: 25

Last week: d. Clovis East 14-13

Up next: Oct. 18 at Central, 7 p.m.

25. Porterville (4-3)

Previous: 23

Last week: lost to Tulare Western 27-17

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Tulare Union, 7 p.m. at Granite Hills

Others: Washington Union (6-1), St. Joseph (4-3), Strathmore (7-0), Templeton (5-1), San Luis Obispo (6-1), Edison (3-4), Selma (6-1), Garces (2-5)

DIVISION I

1. Central (7-0)

2. Liberty-Bakersfield (6-1)

3. Buchanan (4-3)

4. Bullard (5-2)

5. Clovis (4-3)

6. Arroyo Grande (5-3)

7. Clovis West (3-4)

8. Bakersfield (3-4)

9. Tulare Union (6-1)

10. Ridgeview (4-3)

DIVISION II

1. Redwood (7-0)

2. San Joaquin Memorial (6-1)

3. Hanford (7-0)

4. Sanger (6-1)

5. Tulare Western (5-2)

6. Righetti (6-1)

7. Stockdale (5-2)

8. St. Joseph (4-3)

9. Frontier (4-3)

10. Dinuba (2-5)

DIVISION III

1. Kingsburg (7-0)

2. Bakersfield Christian (5-2)

3. Golden West (5-2)

4. San Luis Obispo (6-1)

5. Highland (6-1)

6. Central Valley Christian (4-3)

7. South (4-3)

8. Madera (3-4)

9. West (2-5)

10. Pioneer Valley (1-5)

DIVISION IV

1. Kennedy (8-0)

2. Porterville (4-3)

3. Washington Union (6-1)

4. Templeton (6-1)

5. Selma (6-1)

6. East Bakersfield (6-1)

7. Chavez (6-2)

8. North (4-3)

9. Santa Maria (3-4)

10. Kerman (3-5)

DIVISION V

1. Strathmore (7-0)

2. Caruthers (6-1)

3. Yosemite (7-0)

4. Dos Palos (6-1)

5. Woodlake (6-2)

6. Immanuel (5-2)

7. Exeter (4-3)

8. Mission Oak (4-3)

9. Firebaugh (4-3)

10. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (3-4)

DIVISION VI

1. California City (6-1)

2. Lindsay (5-2)

3. Riverdale (6-1)

4. Orosi (4-3)

5. Minarets (4-3)

6. Foothill (4-3)

7. McFarland (3-4)

8. Corcoran (4-4)

9. Boron (3-4)

10. Orange Cove (3-5)

8-MAN

1. Lone Pine (6-0)

2. Trona (6-1)

3. Mojave (3-0)

4. Riverdale Christian (4-1)

5. Fresno Christian (2-4)

6. Frazier Mountain (2-5)

7. Kings Christian (1-4)

8. Orcutt Academy (3-4)

9. Alpaugh (1-5)

10. Laton (1-6)

