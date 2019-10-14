High School Football
Where is your school ranked? Check out the Week 8 Fresno Bee Top 25 football rankings
The Central High football team has a firm hold on No. 1 in The Bee’s Central Section high school football Top 25 after a 56-14 victory last week over Clovis.
But the lopsided loss cost the Cougars four spots, dropping them to No. 8.
Bullard moved up four spots to No. 4 after defeating Sanger 29-15. The Knights flipped places with Clovis, which Bullard beat 19-7 on Sept. 6.
This week’s schedule includes a big Top 25 matchup on Thursday: No. 5 Redwood at No. 10 Hanford in the West Yosemite League.
Here are the full Bee rankings:
1. Central (6-0)
Previous: 1
Last week: d. Clovis 56-14
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m.
2. Liberty-Bakersfield (5-1)
Previous: 2
Last week: d. Frontier 42-0
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.
3. Buchanan (3-3)
Previous: 3
Last week: d. Clovis West 45-21
Up next: Oct. 18 at Clovis, 7 p.m.
4. Bullard (5-2)
Previous: 8
Last week: d. Sanger 29-15
Up next: Oct. 18 at Madera, 7:30 p.m.
5. Redwood (7-0)
Previous: 5
Last week: d. Golden West 42-38
Up next: Oct. 17 at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.
6. Kingsburg (7-0)
Previous: 6
Last week: d. Central Valley Christian 34-20
Up next: Oct.18 vs. Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.
7. San Joaquin Memorial (6-1)
Previous: 7
Last week: d. Madera South 61-10
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Edison, 7:30 p.m.
8. Clovis (4-3)
Previous: 4
Last week: lost to Central 56-14
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Buchanan, 7 p.m.
9. Arroyo Grande (5-3)
Previous: 9
Last week: d. Paso Robles 21-20
Up next: Oct. 18 at Righetti, 7 p.m.
10. Hanford (7-0)
Previous: 11
Last week: d. Mt. Whitney 68-3
Up next: Oct. 17 vs. Redwood, 7:30 p.m.
11. Clovis West (3-4)
Previous: 10
Last week: lost to Buchanan 45-21
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium
12. Sanger (5-2)
Previous: 12
Last week: lost to Bullard 29-15
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Madera South, 7:30 p.m.
13. Bakersfield (3-4)
Previous: 13
Last week: d. Garces 32-14
Up next: Oct. 18 at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.
14. Tulare Union (6-1)
Previous: 15
Last week: d. Delano 64-7
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Porterville, 7 p.m. at Granite Hills
15. Bakersfield Christian (5-3)
Previous: 16
Last week: d. Tehachapi 64-0
Up next: Oct. 18 at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
16. Tulare Western (5-2)
Previous: 17
Last week: d. Porterville 27-17
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Mission Oak, 7 p.m. at Bob Mathias Stadium
17. Ridgeview (4-3)
Previous: 19
Last week: d. West 14-0
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.
18. Clovis East (3-4)
Previous: 14
Last week: lost to Clovis North 14-13
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium
18. Righetti (6-1)
Previous: 18
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
20. Kennedy (7-0)
Previous: 20
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 18 at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.
21. Golden West (5-2)
Previous: 21
Last week: lost to Redwood 42-38
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Lemoore, 7 p.m.
22. Stockdale (5-2)
Previous: 24
Last week: d. Centennial 12-7
Up next: Oct. 18 at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
23. Centennial (3-4)
Previous: 22
Last week: lost to Stockdale 17-7
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Garces, 7:30 p.m.
24. Clovis North (6-1)
Previous: 25
Last week: d. Clovis East 14-13
Up next: Oct. 18 at Central, 7 p.m.
25. Porterville (4-3)
Previous: 23
Last week: lost to Tulare Western 27-17
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Tulare Union, 7 p.m. at Granite Hills
Others: Washington Union (6-1), St. Joseph (4-3), Strathmore (7-0), Templeton (5-1), San Luis Obispo (6-1), Edison (3-4), Selma (6-1), Garces (2-5)
DIVISION I
1. Central (7-0)
2. Liberty-Bakersfield (6-1)
3. Buchanan (4-3)
4. Bullard (5-2)
5. Clovis (4-3)
6. Arroyo Grande (5-3)
7. Clovis West (3-4)
8. Bakersfield (3-4)
9. Tulare Union (6-1)
10. Ridgeview (4-3)
DIVISION II
1. Redwood (7-0)
2. San Joaquin Memorial (6-1)
3. Hanford (7-0)
4. Sanger (6-1)
5. Tulare Western (5-2)
6. Righetti (6-1)
7. Stockdale (5-2)
8. St. Joseph (4-3)
9. Frontier (4-3)
10. Dinuba (2-5)
DIVISION III
1. Kingsburg (7-0)
2. Bakersfield Christian (5-2)
3. Golden West (5-2)
4. San Luis Obispo (6-1)
5. Highland (6-1)
6. Central Valley Christian (4-3)
7. South (4-3)
8. Madera (3-4)
9. West (2-5)
10. Pioneer Valley (1-5)
DIVISION IV
1. Kennedy (8-0)
2. Porterville (4-3)
3. Washington Union (6-1)
4. Templeton (6-1)
5. Selma (6-1)
6. East Bakersfield (6-1)
7. Chavez (6-2)
8. North (4-3)
9. Santa Maria (3-4)
10. Kerman (3-5)
DIVISION V
1. Strathmore (7-0)
2. Caruthers (6-1)
3. Yosemite (7-0)
4. Dos Palos (6-1)
5. Woodlake (6-2)
6. Immanuel (5-2)
7. Exeter (4-3)
8. Mission Oak (4-3)
9. Firebaugh (4-3)
10. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (3-4)
DIVISION VI
1. California City (6-1)
2. Lindsay (5-2)
3. Riverdale (6-1)
4. Orosi (4-3)
5. Minarets (4-3)
6. Foothill (4-3)
7. McFarland (3-4)
8. Corcoran (4-4)
9. Boron (3-4)
10. Orange Cove (3-5)
8-MAN
1. Lone Pine (6-0)
2. Trona (6-1)
3. Mojave (3-0)
4. Riverdale Christian (4-1)
5. Fresno Christian (2-4)
6. Frazier Mountain (2-5)
7. Kings Christian (1-4)
8. Orcutt Academy (3-4)
9. Alpaugh (1-5)
10. Laton (1-6)
