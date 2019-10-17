And the winner of The Bee’s high school football Player of the Week for Week 8 is ...

Here were the nominees for The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 8 left to right: Roosevelt RB Daijon Giddens; Central WR Jeremiah Hunter; Clovis North RB/S Michael Jacot; Orosi RB Dominic Martinez and Buchanan RB Kendall Milton. Illustration by Juan Vega

Dominic Martinez of Orosi is The Fresno Bee high school football Player of the Week for Week 8.

Martinez accumulated 3,881 votes from Monday until noon Thursday for a percentage of 55%.

Other nominees were Jeremiah Hunter of Central (32%), Daijon Giddens of Roosevelt (11%), Kendall Milton of Buchanan (1%) and Michael Jacot of Clovis North (1%).

Martinez joins other winners: Brandon Wafer of Clovis West (Week 1), Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg (Week 2), Jeremiah Sanchez of Madera (Week 3), Daniel Trujillo of Lindsay (Week 4), Herman Luna III of Corcoran (Week 6) and Jaalen Renning of Central Valley Christian (Week 7).

Because of voting irregularities, five winners were declared in Week 5: Darius McCray of Washington Union, Michael Iriye of Mission Oak, Aramel Villa of Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Nicholas Harper of Yosemite and Jameson SIlva of Central.

Voting for Week 8 had 7,054 total votes.

The Week 9 poll will open Monday.