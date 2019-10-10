And the winner of The Bee’s Football Player of the Week for Week 7 is ...

SHARE COPY LINK

Jaalen Renning of Central Valley Christian is The Fresno Bee high school football Player of the Week for Week 7.

Renning accumulated 3,992 votes from Monday until noon Thursday for a percentage of 44%.

Other results include Lee Navarro of Strathmore (36%), David Pierro of Clovis West (14%), Mac Dalena of San Joaquin Memorial (6%) and D’Andre Greenley of Bullard (1%).

Renning joins other winners: Brandon Wafer of Clovis West (Week 1), Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg (Week 2), Jeremiah Sanchez of Madera (Week 3), Daniel Trujillo of Lindsay (Week 4) and Herman Luna III of Corcoran (Week 6).

Because of voting irregularities, five winners were declared in Week 5: Darius McCray of Washington Union, Michael Iriye of Mission Oak, Aramel Villa of Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Nicholas Harper of Yosemite and Jameson SIlva of Central.

Voting for Week 7 had 9,053 total votes.