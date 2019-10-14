Poll: Who should be The Bee’s top high school football performer from Week 8?

Here are the nominees for The Bee Player of the Week from Week 8, left to right: Buchanan RB Kendall Milton, Orosi RB Dominic Martinez, Central WR Jeremiah Hunter, Clovis North ST Michael Jacot and Roosevelt RB Daijon Giddens. Special to The Bee

The nominees to be The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week from Week 8 include two running backs who had more than 200 yards rushing and a wide receiver who had a big game.

Then there is a Georgia commit who had a big second half and a special teams player who had a game-cinching block.

You can vote until noon Thursday.

The nominees:

RB Daijon Giddens, Roosevelt: The senior had 32 carries for 287 yards and four touchdowns in Roosevelt’s 26-17 win over Reedley in a North Yosemite League game.

WR Jeremiah Hunter, Central: The senior had nine receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ 56-23 victory over Clovis in a Tri-River Athletic Conference game.

RB Kendall Milton, Buchanan: In his second straight game back from injury, the Georgia commit had his way when he had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown, all in the second half, helping the Bears to a 45-21 victory over Clovis West in the TRAC.

RB Dominic Martinez, Orosi: The junior rushed for a career-high 272 rushing yards and four touchdowns, leading the Cardinals to a 42-21 victory over Fowler in the West Sequoia League.

ST Michael Jacot, Clovis North: Clovis East was a point away from tying the game in the final minutes, but the sophomore jumped up and got his hands up for a block to preserve the Broncos’ lead in a 14-13 victory.