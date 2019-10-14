High School Football
Poll: Who should be The Bee’s top high school football performer from Week 8?
The nominees to be The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week from Week 8 include two running backs who had more than 200 yards rushing and a wide receiver who had a big game.
Then there is a Georgia commit who had a big second half and a special teams player who had a game-cinching block.
You can vote until noon Thursday.
The nominees:
RB Daijon Giddens, Roosevelt: The senior had 32 carries for 287 yards and four touchdowns in Roosevelt’s 26-17 win over Reedley in a North Yosemite League game.
WR Jeremiah Hunter, Central: The senior had nine receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ 56-23 victory over Clovis in a Tri-River Athletic Conference game.
RB Kendall Milton, Buchanan: In his second straight game back from injury, the Georgia commit had his way when he had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown, all in the second half, helping the Bears to a 45-21 victory over Clovis West in the TRAC.
RB Dominic Martinez, Orosi: The junior rushed for a career-high 272 rushing yards and four touchdowns, leading the Cardinals to a 42-21 victory over Fowler in the West Sequoia League.
ST Michael Jacot, Clovis North: Clovis East was a point away from tying the game in the final minutes, but the sophomore jumped up and got his hands up for a block to preserve the Broncos’ lead in a 14-13 victory.
