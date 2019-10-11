Kendall Milton dazzles in a Buchanan victory while Clovis North secures a win on clutch play

Georgia commit Kendall Milton has had two straight solid games including three touchdowns Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019 against Clovis West. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

It was business as usual for Kendall Milton.

The Georgia commit totaled three touchdowns, helping The Bee’s fourth-ranked Buchanan High to a 45-21 victory over No. 10 Clovis West in a Tri-River Athletic Conference football game Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Milton had missed several weeks because of a quad injury before returning last week against Central. He finished that game with 16 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Milton kept it going against Clovis West with two touchdown runs and a receiving touchdown.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In another TRAC game, No. 14 Clovis East scored a late touchdown to get within a point of tying Clovis North.

But Michael Jacot blocked the extra-point try as the 25th-ranked Broncos edged past the Timberwolves 14-13.

Clovis East got a touchdown with 1:38 remaining before the block.

Buchanan, Clovis North, Clovis West and Clovis are all 1-1 in the TRAC behind Central (2-0) and ahead of Clovis East (0-2).

CMAC: San Joaquin Memorial, Bullard winners

No. 8 Bullard rebounded from its County/Metro Athletic Conference-opening loss to San Joaquin Memorial with a 29-15 victory over No. 12 Sanger at Ratcliffe Stadium.

The Knights had a 10-7 lead at halftime before scoring 19 points in the second half.

No. 7 Memorial had no trouble with Madera South, coming away with a 61-10 victory.

That leaves Memorial and Edison, which won Thursday night, as the only 2-0 teams in the CMAC. They play Friday at Memorial.

Thriller in Visalia

A touchdown by Marcus Correia with 1:06 remaining gave undefeated No. 5 Redwood a 42-38 victory over No. 21 Golden West.

The Rangers capped the victory on Malachi Aguilar’s interception with 30 seconds remaining.