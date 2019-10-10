High School Sports
Central Section high school football scores: Week 8
WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 10
TRI-RIVER
Central 7, Clovis 0, Q1
COUNTY/METRO
Madera at Edison
NORTH YOSEMITE
Sunnyside at Fresno
EAST YOSEMITE
Monache 6, Mission Oak 0, Q1
Porterville at Tulare Western
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Exeter at Hanford West
Friday, Oct. 11
TRI-RIVER
Clovis North at Clovis East (Lamonica), 7 p.m.
Clovis West at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
COUNTY/METRO
San Joaquin Memorial at Madera South, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Bullard (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.
NORTH YOSEMITE
Reedley at McLane, 7:30 p.m.
Hoover at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.
WEST YOSEMITE
Golden West at Redwood, 6:30 p.m.
Lemoore at El Diamante (Community), 7 p.m.
Mt. Whitney at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.
EAST YOSEMITE
Delano at Tulare Union, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH YOSEMITE
Independence at Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at West, 7:30 p.m.
Tehachapi at Bakers. Christian, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE
Foothill vs. North at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.
Mira Monte at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
South at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE
Bakersfield at Garces, 7:30 p.m.
Centennial at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.
Frontier at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Kingsburg at CVC, 7:15 p.m.
Selma at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.
EAST SEQUOIA
Farmersville at Granite Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Woodlake at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH DESERT
California City at Boron, 7 p.m.
Kern Valley at Bishop, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Desert, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN
Paso Robles at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
NORTH SEQUOIA
Washington Union at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.
Yosemite at Kerman, 7 p.m.
OCEAN
Morro Bay at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria at Templeton, 7 p.m.
PAC 4
Atascadero at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
Pioneer Valley at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
SOUTH SEQUOIA
Arvin at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.
Chavez at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.
Taft at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SEQUOIA
Caruthers at Minarets, 7:30 p.m.
Orosi at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.
Parlier at Orange Cove, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SIERRA
Coalinga at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.
Mendota at Firebaugh, 7 p.m.
Avenal at Tranquillity, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Immanuel at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
St. Joseph at St. Margaret’s-San Juan Capistrano, 7 p.m.
8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA
Frazier Mountain at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.
Fresno Christian at Laton, 7 p.m.
8-MAN
Lone Pine at Hillcrest Christian-Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.
Trona at Desert Christian-Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
EAST SEQUOIA
Strathmore at Sierra Pacific (Neighbor), 7:15 p.m.
WEEK 9
Thursday, Oct. 17
WEST YOSEMITE
Redwood at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
TRI-RIVER
Buchanan at Clovis, 7 p.m.
Clovis North at Central, 7 p.m.
Clovis East at Clovis West (Veterans), 7 p.m.
COUNTY/METRO
Bullard at Madera, 7:30 p.m.
Edison at San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Madera South at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
NORTH YOSEMITE
Fresno at Reedley, 7:30 p.m.
Hoover at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.
Roosevelt at McLane, 7:30 p.m.
WEST YOSEMITE
El Diamante at Mt. Whitney (Mineral King), 6:30 p.m.
Lemoore at Golden West, 7 p.m.
EAST YOSEMITE
Mission Oak vs. Tulare Western (Mathias), 7 p.m.
Monache at Delano, 7:30 p.m.
Tulare Union at Porterville (Rankin), 7 p.m.
SOUTH YOSEMITE
Bakersfield Christian at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
Golden Valley at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.
West at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE
East Bakersfield at North, 7:30 p.m.
Foothill at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
South at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE
Bakersfield at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.
Garces at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Stockdale at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Dinuba at Kingsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Exeter at Selma (Exeter), 7:15 p.m.
EAST SEQUOIA
Granite Hills at Sierra Pacific (Neighbor), 7:15 p.m.
Corcoran at Strathmore, 7:30 p.m.
Lindsay at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Sierra at Immanuel, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH DESERT
Bishop at Rosamond, 7 p.m.
Boron at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.
Desert at California City, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN
Arroyo Grande at Righetti, 7 p.m.
Paso Robles at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
NORTH SEQUOIA
Chowchilla at Yosemite, 7 p.m.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Washington Union, 7 p.m.
OCEAN
Santa Maria at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.
Templeton at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
PAC 4
Nipomo at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
Pioneer Valley at Atascadero, 7 p.m.
SOUTH SEQUOIA
Chavez at Taft, 7 p.m.
Kennedy at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.
Wasco at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SEQUOIA
Fowler at Parlier, 7:30 p.m.
Minarets at Orosi, 7:30 p.m.
Riverdale at Caruthers, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SIERRA
Firebaugh at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.
Tranquillity at Coalinga, 7 p.m.
Avenal at Mendota, 7:30 p.m.
8-MAN FREELANCE
Trona at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.
8-MAN
Faith Baptist-Canoga Park at Mammoth, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Central Valley Christian at Hanford West (Neighbor), 5:30 p.m.
8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA
Laton at Alpaugh, 11 a.m.
Orcutt Academy at Riverdale Christian, 1 p.m.
