High School Sports

Central Section high school football scores: Week 8

Fresno Bee Staff

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 10

TRI-RIVER

Central 7, Clovis 0, Q1

COUNTY/METRO

Madera at Edison

NORTH YOSEMITE

Sunnyside at Fresno

EAST YOSEMITE

Monache 6, Mission Oak 0, Q1

Porterville at Tulare Western

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Exeter at Hanford West

Friday, Oct. 11

TRI-RIVER

Clovis North at Clovis East (Lamonica), 7 p.m.

Clovis West at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

San Joaquin Memorial at Madera South, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Bullard (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Reedley at McLane, 7:30 p.m.

Hoover at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.

WEST YOSEMITE

Golden West at Redwood, 6:30 p.m.

Lemoore at El Diamante (Community), 7 p.m.

Mt. Whitney at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Delano at Tulare Union, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH YOSEMITE

Independence at Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at West, 7:30 p.m.

Tehachapi at Bakers. Christian, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE

Foothill vs. North at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.

Mira Monte at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

South at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE

Bakersfield at Garces, 7:30 p.m.

Centennial at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

Frontier at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Kingsburg at CVC, 7:15 p.m.

Selma at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

EAST SEQUOIA

Farmersville at Granite Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Woodlake at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH DESERT

California City at Boron, 7 p.m.

Kern Valley at Bishop, 7 p.m.

Rosamond at Desert, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN

Paso Robles at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

NORTH SEQUOIA

Washington Union at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Yosemite at Kerman, 7 p.m.

OCEAN

Morro Bay at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria at Templeton, 7 p.m.

PAC 4

Atascadero at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

Arvin at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

Chavez at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.

Taft at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Caruthers at Minarets, 7:30 p.m.

Orosi at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.

Parlier at Orange Cove, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SIERRA

Coalinga at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.

Mendota at Firebaugh, 7 p.m.

Avenal at Tranquillity, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Immanuel at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

St. Joseph at St. Margaret’s-San Juan Capistrano, 7 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Frazier Mountain at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.

Fresno Christian at Laton, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Lone Pine at Hillcrest Christian-Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.

Trona at Desert Christian-Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

EAST SEQUOIA

Strathmore at Sierra Pacific (Neighbor), 7:15 p.m.

WEEK 9

Thursday, Oct. 17

WEST YOSEMITE

Redwood at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

TRI-RIVER

Buchanan at Clovis, 7 p.m.

Clovis North at Central, 7 p.m.

Clovis East at Clovis West (Veterans), 7 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

Bullard at Madera, 7:30 p.m.

Edison at San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Madera South at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Fresno at Reedley, 7:30 p.m.

Hoover at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at McLane, 7:30 p.m.

WEST YOSEMITE

El Diamante at Mt. Whitney (Mineral King), 6:30 p.m.

Lemoore at Golden West, 7 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Mission Oak vs. Tulare Western (Mathias), 7 p.m.

Monache at Delano, 7:30 p.m.

Tulare Union at Porterville (Rankin), 7 p.m.

SOUTH YOSEMITE

Bakersfield Christian at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

Golden Valley at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.

West at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE

East Bakersfield at North, 7:30 p.m.

Foothill at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

South at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE

Bakersfield at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

Garces at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Stockdale at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Dinuba at Kingsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Exeter at Selma (Exeter), 7:15 p.m.

EAST SEQUOIA

Granite Hills at Sierra Pacific (Neighbor), 7:15 p.m.

Corcoran at Strathmore, 7:30 p.m.

Lindsay at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Sierra at Immanuel, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH DESERT

Bishop at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Boron at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.

Desert at California City, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN

Arroyo Grande at Righetti, 7 p.m.

Paso Robles at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

NORTH SEQUOIA

Chowchilla at Yosemite, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Washington Union, 7 p.m.

OCEAN

Santa Maria at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.

Templeton at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

PAC 4

Nipomo at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Atascadero, 7 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

Chavez at Taft, 7 p.m.

Kennedy at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.

Wasco at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Fowler at Parlier, 7:30 p.m.

Minarets at Orosi, 7:30 p.m.

Riverdale at Caruthers, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SIERRA

Firebaugh at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.

Tranquillity at Coalinga, 7 p.m.

Avenal at Mendota, 7:30 p.m.

8-MAN FREELANCE

Trona at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Faith Baptist-Canoga Park at Mammoth, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Central Valley Christian at Hanford West (Neighbor), 5:30 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Laton at Alpaugh, 11 a.m.

Orcutt Academy at Riverdale Christian, 1 p.m.

Report results

Coaches or their designees may report high school results to sports@fresnobee.com.

  Comments  