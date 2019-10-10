Central clears another big TRAC hurdle, and Edison plays its first game under a new coach

SHARE COPY LINK

First, Buchanan.

Check.

Next, Clovis.

Check.

Central, No. 1 in The Bee’s Central Section rankings, took care of business once again, beating the fourth-ranked Cougars 56-14 on Thursday in a Tri-River Athletic Conference game at Lamonica Stadium.

The Grizzlies (7-0, 2-0) already had cleared a big TRAC hurdle last week, defeating No. 3 Buchanan 41-20 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

With Thursday’s victory, too, Central could be in line for another conference title. Two of the Grizzlies’ next three games are at home, and the lone road game for Central is against Clovis West at Lamonica Stadium on Oct. 24.

The Grizzlies are winners of 18 straight in the TRAC.

Edison holds on

No Atnaf Harris. No problem for Edison.

Playing for the first time since undergoing a coaching change, the Tigers scored in bunches to pull away for a 44-36 victory over Madera in a County/Metro Athletic Conference game at Sunnyside Stadium.

Harris who was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 4.

Tigers athletic director Hector Verduzco and football assistant McKinley Lee were named as co-interim head coaches.

“It was just overall when they came out understanding how tough it is and knowing that they have a goal in mind and keeping their goal in mind,” Verduzco said.

“We still have an opportunity to win the CMAC. The preseason was tough, and understanding that they have that goal and they’re working day and day to achieve that seasonal goal. They are resilient young men.”

Verduzco declined to say why Harris was let go, but the focus was to win Thursday’s game and Lee was proud how his players came out.

“The most important thing we keep telling players is the attitude to mindset,” he said. “You’re going to have adversity in your life no matter what, but you’ve got to keep fighting one day at a time and one play at a time.”

Sunnyside rolls in NYL

Sunnyside had no problem against Fresno.

Letting loose in the second half, Sunnyside erupted for 36 points after halftime en route a 51-7 victory at McLane Stadium.

The Wildcats’ defense held the Warriors scoreless in the second half.

Top 25 matchup

In a battle of Top 25 teams, No. 17 Tulare Western topped No. 23 Porterville with a 27-17 victory at Bob Mathias Stadium.

The Mustangs trailed 17-14 going into the fourth quarter but went on to score 13 points to pull away.

With 9 minutes remaining, Tulare Western took the lead on Tairyn Johnson’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Mark Smith. The Mustangs added another touchdown on Mikey Ficher’s 11-yard run.