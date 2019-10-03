And the winner of The Bee’s Football Player of the Week for Week 6 is ....

The nominees for The Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 6 from left to right were Tulare Union WR Willie James, Kerman DB Joseph Ramirez, Sanger QB Noel Collazo, Corcoran QB Herman Luna III and Hoover TE Ethan Noble. Illustration by Juan Vega

Corcoran High quarterback Herman Luna III is the Player of the Week for Week 6.

Luna III accumulated 5,587 votes from Monday until noon Thursday for a percentage of 47%. He had trailed in the poll to runner-up Willie James of Tulare Union. James totaled 4,889 votes for 41%.

Other results include Joseph Ramirez of Kerman (6%), Noel Collazo (4%) and Ethan Noble of Hoover (3%).

Luna III joins other winners: Brandon Wafer of Clovis West (Week 1), Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg (Week 2), Jeremiah Sanchez of Madera (Week 3) and Daniel Trujillo of Lindsay (Week 4).

Because of voting irregularities, five winners were declared in Week 5: Darius McCray of Washington Union, Michael Iriye of Mission Oak, Aramel Villa of Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Nicholas Harper of Yosemite and Jameson SIlva of Central.

Voting for Week 6 had 12,008 total votes.

Luna III posted career-highs in completions and yards, according to section historian Bob Barnett, completing 25 of 35 for 339 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-15 victory over Farmersville.