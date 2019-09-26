High School Sports

Central Section high school football scores: Week 6

Fresno Bee Staff

WEEK 6

Thursday, Sept. 26

NONLEAGUE

Hanford 30, Tulare Western 13, Q2

Friday, Sept. 27

EAST SEQUOIA

Granite Hills at Lindsay, 7:15 p.m.

Sierra Pacific at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.

Corcoran at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

Chavez at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.

Shafter at Taft, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH YOSEMITE

Tehachapi at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Riverdale at Parlier, 7 p.m.

Caruthers at Orosi, 7:30 p.m.

Minarets at Orange Cove, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Bakersfield Christian at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.

Central Valley Christian at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.

Exeter at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

McLane at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.

Mira Monte at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

Strathmore at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.

Tranquillity at Sierra, 7 p.m.

Bullard at Arroyo Grande, 7:30 p.m.

San Luis Obispo at Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.

Kerman at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.

Mission Oak at Madera South, 7:30 p.m.

Mendota at Immanuel, 7:30 p.m.

Nipomo at Hoover (McLane), 7:30 p.m.

Paso Robles at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Garces, 7:30 p.m.

Porterville at Redwood, 7:30 p.m.

South at West, 7:30 p.m.

Wasco at Delano, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Union at Reedley, 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bakersfield at Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

Big Bear-Big Bear City at Boron, 7 p.m.

Burroughs-Ridgecrest at Bishop, 7 p.m.

Hueneme-Oxnard at Desert, 7 p.m.

Lompoc at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Righettiat Dos Pueblos-Goleta, 7 p.m.

Santa Ynez at Templeton, 7 p.m.

8-MAN FREELANCE

Mammoth at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Mojave at Faith Baptist-Canoga Park, 4 p.m.

Trona at Lucerne Valley, 5 p.m.

Big Pine at Beatty-Nevada, 7 p.m.

Frazier Mountain at Coast Union, 7 p.m.

Laton at Academy of Careers & Exploration-Helendale, 7 p.m.

Stone Ridge Christian-Merced at Fresno Christian, 7 p.m.

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 3

TRI-RIVER

Central at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

Madera South at Edison (Sunnyside), 7 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Sunnyside at McLane, 7 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Monache at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

TRI-RIVER

Clovis East at Clovis, 7 p.m.

Clovis West vs. Clovis North (Veterans), 7 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

San Joaquin Memorial at Bullard (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Madera, 7:30 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Fresno at Hoover (McLane), 7:30 p.m.

Reedley at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.

WEST YOSEMITE

Golden West at Mt. Whitney (Mineral King), 6:30 p.m.

Redwood at Lemoore, 7 p.m.

Hanford at El Diamante (Community), 7:30 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Mission Oak at Porterville (Rankin), 7 p.m.

Delano at Tulare Western (Mathias), 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH YOSEMITE

Bakersfield Christian at West, 7:30 p.m.

Golden Valley at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE

Foothill at South, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at North, 7:30 p.m.

Mira Monte at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE

Garces at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty-Bakersfield at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Stockdale at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Kingsburg at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.

Central Valley Christian at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

Selma at Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.

EAST SEQUOIA

Strathmore at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.

Lindsay at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.

Sierra Pacific at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH DESERT

Kern Valley at California City, 7 p.m.

Rosamond at Boron, 7 p.m.

NORTH SEQUOIA

Chowchilla at Kerman, 7 p.m.

Yosemite at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

Arvin at Chavez, 7:30 p.m.

McFarland at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

Wasco at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Orange Cove at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.

Orosi at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Parlier at Minarets, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SIERRA

Dos Palos at Mendota, 7 p.m.

Firebaugh at Tranquillity, 7 p.m.

Coalinga at Avenal, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Bishop at Sierra, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Arroyo Grande at Menlo-Atherton, 7 p.m.

Desert at Trinity Classical Academy-Valencia, 7 p.m.

Mission Prep at Viewpoint-Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Paraclete-Lancaster at Righetti, 7 p.m.

St. Bernard’s-Eureka at Templeton, 7 p.m.

Royal-Simi Valley at Atascadero, 7:30 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Laton at Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Kings Christian at Trona, 7 p.m.

Academy of Careers & Exploration-Helendale at Mojave, 7 p.m.

Calvary Baptist-La Verne at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

Mammoth at Mineral County-Nevada, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

INTERSECTIONAL

St. Vincent-Petaluma at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Orcutt Academy at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.

Report results

Coaches or their designees may report high school results to sports@fresnobee.com.

