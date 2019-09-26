High School Sports
Central Section high school football scores: Week 6
WEEK 6
Thursday, Sept. 26
NONLEAGUE
Hanford 30, Tulare Western 13, Q2
Friday, Sept. 27
EAST SEQUOIA
Granite Hills at Lindsay, 7:15 p.m.
Sierra Pacific at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.
Corcoran at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH SEQUOIA
Chavez at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.
Shafter at Taft, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH YOSEMITE
Tehachapi at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SEQUOIA
Riverdale at Parlier, 7 p.m.
Caruthers at Orosi, 7:30 p.m.
Minarets at Orange Cove, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Bakersfield Christian at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.
Central Valley Christian at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.
Exeter at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.
McLane at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.
Mira Monte at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
Strathmore at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.
Tranquillity at Sierra, 7 p.m.
Bullard at Arroyo Grande, 7:30 p.m.
San Luis Obispo at Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.
Kerman at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.
Mission Oak at Madera South, 7:30 p.m.
Mendota at Immanuel, 7:30 p.m.
Nipomo at Hoover (McLane), 7:30 p.m.
Paso Robles at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Pioneer Valley at Garces, 7:30 p.m.
Porterville at Redwood, 7:30 p.m.
South at West, 7:30 p.m.
Wasco at Delano, 7:30 p.m.
Washington Union at Reedley, 7:30 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Bakersfield at Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Big Bear-Big Bear City at Boron, 7 p.m.
Burroughs-Ridgecrest at Bishop, 7 p.m.
Hueneme-Oxnard at Desert, 7 p.m.
Lompoc at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Righettiat Dos Pueblos-Goleta, 7 p.m.
Santa Ynez at Templeton, 7 p.m.
8-MAN FREELANCE
Mammoth at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.
8-MAN
Mojave at Faith Baptist-Canoga Park, 4 p.m.
Trona at Lucerne Valley, 5 p.m.
Big Pine at Beatty-Nevada, 7 p.m.
Frazier Mountain at Coast Union, 7 p.m.
Laton at Academy of Careers & Exploration-Helendale, 7 p.m.
Stone Ridge Christian-Merced at Fresno Christian, 7 p.m.
WEEK 7
Thursday, Oct. 3
TRI-RIVER
Central at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
COUNTY/METRO
Madera South at Edison (Sunnyside), 7 p.m.
NORTH YOSEMITE
Sunnyside at McLane, 7 p.m.
EAST YOSEMITE
Monache at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
TRI-RIVER
Clovis East at Clovis, 7 p.m.
Clovis West vs. Clovis North (Veterans), 7 p.m.
COUNTY/METRO
San Joaquin Memorial at Bullard (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Madera, 7:30 p.m.
NORTH YOSEMITE
Fresno at Hoover (McLane), 7:30 p.m.
Reedley at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.
WEST YOSEMITE
Golden West at Mt. Whitney (Mineral King), 6:30 p.m.
Redwood at Lemoore, 7 p.m.
Hanford at El Diamante (Community), 7:30 p.m.
EAST YOSEMITE
Mission Oak at Porterville (Rankin), 7 p.m.
Delano at Tulare Western (Mathias), 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH YOSEMITE
Bakersfield Christian at West, 7:30 p.m.
Golden Valley at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE
Foothill at South, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at North, 7:30 p.m.
Mira Monte at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE
Garces at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty-Bakersfield at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Stockdale at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Kingsburg at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.
Central Valley Christian at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.
Selma at Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.
EAST SEQUOIA
Strathmore at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.
Lindsay at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.
Sierra Pacific at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH DESERT
Kern Valley at California City, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Boron, 7 p.m.
NORTH SEQUOIA
Chowchilla at Kerman, 7 p.m.
Yosemite at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.
SOUTH SEQUOIA
Arvin at Chavez, 7:30 p.m.
McFarland at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.
Wasco at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SEQUOIA
Orange Cove at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.
Orosi at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.
Parlier at Minarets, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SIERRA
Dos Palos at Mendota, 7 p.m.
Firebaugh at Tranquillity, 7 p.m.
Coalinga at Avenal, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Bishop at Sierra, 7 p.m.
Pioneer Valley at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
San Luis Obispo at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Arroyo Grande at Menlo-Atherton, 7 p.m.
Desert at Trinity Classical Academy-Valencia, 7 p.m.
Mission Prep at Viewpoint-Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Paraclete-Lancaster at Righetti, 7 p.m.
St. Bernard’s-Eureka at Templeton, 7 p.m.
Royal-Simi Valley at Atascadero, 7:30 p.m.
8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA
Laton at Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.
8-MAN
Kings Christian at Trona, 7 p.m.
Academy of Careers & Exploration-Helendale at Mojave, 7 p.m.
Calvary Baptist-La Verne at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.
Mammoth at Mineral County-Nevada, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
INTERSECTIONAL
St. Vincent-Petaluma at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA
Orcutt Academy at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.
