High School Football
TRAC, CMAC conference openers feature four Top 25 showdowns including 1 vs. 2
Central High football coach Kyle Biggs is excited about his new quarterbacks
The Fresno Bee’s Central Section high school football Top 25 rankings will get a test this week with four big matchups.
Off a bye week, the Tri-River Athletic Conference starts play with the marquee matchup between top-ranked Central and No. 2 Buchanan, with the possible return of star running back Kendall Milton (leg) for Buchanan.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Central is the three-time defending TRAC champion and has a 16-game conference winning streak.
The other TRAC openers are Top 25 matchups, also: No. 5 Clovis hosts No. 11 Clovis East and No. 12 Clovis West and No. 19 Clovis North meet at the Vet. Both of those games are Friday night.
The County/Metro Athletic Conference will feature a premier matchup to start the season, too.
No. 3 Bullard, fresh off a 28-21 overtime win at Arroyo Grande, faces No. 10 San Joaquin Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ratcliffe Stadium.
Here is how the rankings look following a bye for most of the teams:
1. Central (5-0)
Previous: 1
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 3 at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
2. Buchanan (3-2)
Previous: 2
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 3 vs. Central, 7 p.m.
3. Bullard (4-1)
Previous: 3
Last week: d. Arroyo Grande 28-21 (OT)
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium
4. Liberty-Bakersfield (4-1)
Previous: 4
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 4 at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
5. Clovis (3-2)
Previous: 5
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m.
6. Bakersfield (2-3)
Previous: 6
Last week: lost to Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth 31-10
Up next: Oct 4. vs. Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.
7. Redwood (5-0)
Previous: 10
Last week: d. Porterville 34-17
Up next: Oct. 4 at Lemoore, 7 p.m.
8. Arroyo Grande (4-2)
Previous: 7
Last week: lost to Bullard 28-21 (OT)
Up next: Oct. 4 at Menlo-Atherton, 7 p.m.
9. Kingsburg (5-0)
Previous: 9
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 4 at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.
10. San Joaquin Memorial (4-1)
Previous: 11
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 4 vs Bullard, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium
11. Clovis East (3-2)
Previous: 12
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 4. at Clovis, 7 p.m.
12. Clovis West (2-3)
Previous: 13
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium
13. Righetti (6-0)
Previous: 14
Last week: d. Dos Pueblos-Goleta 35-6
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Paraclete-Lancaster, 7 p.m.
14. Hanford (5-0)
Previous: 15
Last week: d. Tulare Western 36-28
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. El Diamante, 7:30 p.m. at Golden West High
15. Sanger (4-1)
Previous: 17
Last week: d. Paso Robles 42-14
Up next: Oct. 4 at Madera, 7:30 p.m.
16. Tulare Union (4-1)
Previous: 18
Last week: d. Bakersfield Christian 19-0
Up next: Oct. 3 vs. Monache, 7 p.m.
17. Bakersfield Christian (3-3)
Previous: 8
Last week: lost to Tulare Union 19-0
Up next: Oct. 4 at West, 7:30 p.m.
18. Tulare Western (3-2)
Previous: 16
Last week: lost to Hanford 36-28
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Delano, 7:30 p.m.
19. Clovis North (5-0)
Previous: 20
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium
20. Centennial (3-2)
Previous: 20
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
21. Ridgeview (2-3)
Previous: 14
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.
22. Kennedy (5-0)
Previous: NR
Last week: d. Arvin 40-6
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Wasco, 7:30 p.m.
23. Golden West (4-1)
Previous: 24
Last week: Bye
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Mt. Whitney, 6:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl
24. Porterville (3-2)
Previous: 21
Last week: lost to Redwood 34-17
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Misson Oak, 7 p.m. at Granite Hills High
25. St. Joseph (2-3)
Previous: 23
Last week: lost to Lompoc 28-14
Up next: Oct. 4 at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.
Others: Washington Union (5-1), Strathmore (5-0), Edison (1-4), Dinuba (2-3), Templeton (3-1), Madera (3-2), San Luis Obispo (3-1), Garces (2-3)
DIVISION I
1. Central (5-0)
2. Buchanan (3-2)
3. Bullard (4-1)
4. Liberty-Bakersfield (4-1)
5. Clovis (3-2)
6. Bakersfield (2-3)
7. Arroyo Grande (4-1)
8. Clovis East (3-2)
9. Clovis West (2-3)
10. Tulare Union (4-1)
DIVISION II
1. Redwood (5-0)
2. San Joaquin Memorial (4-1)
3. Righetti (6-0)
4. Hanford (5-0)
5. Sanger (4-1)
6. Tulare Western (3-2)
7. St. Joseph (2-3)
8. Dinuba (2-3)
9. Frontier (3-2)
10. Stockdale (3-2)
DIVISION III
1. Kingsburg (5-0)
2. Bakersfield Christian (3-2)
3. Golden West (3-1)
4. Madera (3-2)
5. San Luis Obispo (3-1)
6. Highland (4-1)
7. Central Valley Christian (3-2)
9. West (2-3)
8. South (3-2)
10. Pioneer Valley (1-4)
DIVISION IV
1. Kennedy (6-0)
2. Porterville (3-2)
3. Washington Union (5-1)
4. Templeton (4-1)
5. East Bakersfield (4-1)
6. Selma (4-1)
7. Chavez (5-1)
8. North (4-1)
9. Santa Maria (3-2)
10. Chowchilla (3-3)
DIVISION V
1. Strathmore (5-0)
2. Caruthers (5-1)
3. Woodlake (5-1)
4. Yosemite (5-0)
5. Dos Palos (4-1)
6. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (3-2)
7. Immanuel (4-2)
8. Exeter (3-2)
9. Mission Oak (3-2)
10. Firebaugh (3-2)
DIVISION VI
1. California City (4-1)
2. Lindsay (4-2)
3. Orosi (3-2)
4. McFarland (3-2)
5. Riverdale (5-1)
6. Foothill (3-2)
7. Orange Cove (3-2)
8. Corcoran (4-2)
9. Minarets (3-2)
10. McLane (2-3)
8-MAN
1. Trona (5-0)
2. Lone Pine (5-0)
3. Mojave (2-0)
4. Riverdale Christian (2-1)
5. Fresno Christian (1-3)
6. Kings Christian (1-3)
7. Laton (1-3)
8. Frazier Mountain (1-4)
9. Alpaugh (1-3)
10. Big Pine (0-2)
