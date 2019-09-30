TRAC, CMAC conference openers feature four Top 25 showdowns including 1 vs. 2

Central High football coach Kyle Biggs is excited about his new quarterbacks Jameson Silva and DJ Frampton are competing for the Central High starting quarterback job after star Trent Tompkins graduated to UC Davis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jameson Silva and DJ Frampton are competing for the Central High starting quarterback job after star Trent Tompkins graduated to UC Davis.

The Fresno Bee’s Central Section high school football Top 25 rankings will get a test this week with four big matchups.

Off a bye week, the Tri-River Athletic Conference starts play with the marquee matchup between top-ranked Central and No. 2 Buchanan, with the possible return of star running back Kendall Milton (leg) for Buchanan.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Central is the three-time defending TRAC champion and has a 16-game conference winning streak.

The other TRAC openers are Top 25 matchups, also: No. 5 Clovis hosts No. 11 Clovis East and No. 12 Clovis West and No. 19 Clovis North meet at the Vet. Both of those games are Friday night.

The County/Metro Athletic Conference will feature a premier matchup to start the season, too.

No. 3 Bullard, fresh off a 28-21 overtime win at Arroyo Grande, faces No. 10 San Joaquin Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ratcliffe Stadium.

Here is how the rankings look following a bye for most of the teams:

1. Central (5-0)

Previous: 1

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 3 at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

2. Buchanan (3-2)

Previous: 2

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 3 vs. Central, 7 p.m.

3. Bullard (4-1)

Previous: 3

Last week: d. Arroyo Grande 28-21 (OT)

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium

4. Liberty-Bakersfield (4-1)

Previous: 4

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 4 at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

5. Clovis (3-2)

Previous: 5

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m.

6. Bakersfield (2-3)

Previous: 6

Last week: lost to Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth 31-10

Up next: Oct 4. vs. Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

7. Redwood (5-0)

Previous: 10

Last week: d. Porterville 34-17

Up next: Oct. 4 at Lemoore, 7 p.m.

8. Arroyo Grande (4-2)

Previous: 7

Last week: lost to Bullard 28-21 (OT)

Up next: Oct. 4 at Menlo-Atherton, 7 p.m.

9. Kingsburg (5-0)

Previous: 9

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 4 at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.

10. San Joaquin Memorial (4-1)

Previous: 11

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 4 vs Bullard, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium

11. Clovis East (3-2)

Previous: 12

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 4. at Clovis, 7 p.m.

12. Clovis West (2-3)

Previous: 13

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

13. Righetti (6-0)

Previous: 14

Last week: d. Dos Pueblos-Goleta 35-6

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Paraclete-Lancaster, 7 p.m.

14. Hanford (5-0)

Previous: 15

Last week: d. Tulare Western 36-28

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. El Diamante, 7:30 p.m. at Golden West High

15. Sanger (4-1)

Previous: 17

Last week: d. Paso Robles 42-14

Up next: Oct. 4 at Madera, 7:30 p.m.

16. Tulare Union (4-1)

Previous: 18

Last week: d. Bakersfield Christian 19-0

Up next: Oct. 3 vs. Monache, 7 p.m.

17. Bakersfield Christian (3-3)

Previous: 8

Last week: lost to Tulare Union 19-0

Up next: Oct. 4 at West, 7:30 p.m.

18. Tulare Western (3-2)

Previous: 16

Last week: lost to Hanford 36-28

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Delano, 7:30 p.m.

19. Clovis North (5-0)

Previous: 20

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

20. Centennial (3-2)

Previous: 20

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

21. Ridgeview (2-3)

Previous: 14

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.

22. Kennedy (5-0)

Previous: NR

Last week: d. Arvin 40-6

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Wasco, 7:30 p.m.

23. Golden West (4-1)

Previous: 24

Last week: Bye

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Mt. Whitney, 6:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl

24. Porterville (3-2)

Previous: 21

Last week: lost to Redwood 34-17

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Misson Oak, 7 p.m. at Granite Hills High

25. St. Joseph (2-3)

Previous: 23

Last week: lost to Lompoc 28-14

Up next: Oct. 4 at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.

Others: Washington Union (5-1), Strathmore (5-0), Edison (1-4), Dinuba (2-3), Templeton (3-1), Madera (3-2), San Luis Obispo (3-1), Garces (2-3)

DIVISION I

1. Central (5-0)

2. Buchanan (3-2)

3. Bullard (4-1)

4. Liberty-Bakersfield (4-1)

5. Clovis (3-2)

6. Bakersfield (2-3)

7. Arroyo Grande (4-1)

8. Clovis East (3-2)

9. Clovis West (2-3)

10. Tulare Union (4-1)

DIVISION II

1. Redwood (5-0)

2. San Joaquin Memorial (4-1)

3. Righetti (6-0)

4. Hanford (5-0)

5. Sanger (4-1)

6. Tulare Western (3-2)

7. St. Joseph (2-3)

8. Dinuba (2-3)

9. Frontier (3-2)

10. Stockdale (3-2)

DIVISION III

1. Kingsburg (5-0)

2. Bakersfield Christian (3-2)

3. Golden West (3-1)

4. Madera (3-2)

5. San Luis Obispo (3-1)

6. Highland (4-1)

7. Central Valley Christian (3-2)

9. West (2-3)

8. South (3-2)

10. Pioneer Valley (1-4)

DIVISION IV

1. Kennedy (6-0)

2. Porterville (3-2)

3. Washington Union (5-1)

4. Templeton (4-1)

5. East Bakersfield (4-1)

6. Selma (4-1)

7. Chavez (5-1)

8. North (4-1)

9. Santa Maria (3-2)

10. Chowchilla (3-3)

DIVISION V

1. Strathmore (5-0)

2. Caruthers (5-1)

3. Woodlake (5-1)

4. Yosemite (5-0)

5. Dos Palos (4-1)

6. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (3-2)

7. Immanuel (4-2)

8. Exeter (3-2)

9. Mission Oak (3-2)

10. Firebaugh (3-2)

DIVISION VI

1. California City (4-1)

2. Lindsay (4-2)

3. Orosi (3-2)

4. McFarland (3-2)

5. Riverdale (5-1)

6. Foothill (3-2)

7. Orange Cove (3-2)

8. Corcoran (4-2)

9. Minarets (3-2)

10. McLane (2-3)

8-MAN

1. Trona (5-0)

2. Lone Pine (5-0)

3. Mojave (2-0)

4. Riverdale Christian (2-1)

5. Fresno Christian (1-3)

6. Kings Christian (1-3)

7. Laton (1-3)

8. Frazier Mountain (1-4)

9. Alpaugh (1-3)

10. Big Pine (0-2)

