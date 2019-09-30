Poll: Who should be The Bee’s top performer from Week 6?

Here are the nominees for The Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 6. From left to right, Hoover TE Ethan Noble, Sanger QB Noel Collazo, Tulare Union WR Willie James, Corcoran QB Herman Luna III and Kerman DB Joseph Ramirez. Special to The Bee

Voting is open for The Bee’s High School Football Player of the Week.

Through five weeks, winners are Brandon Wafer of Clovis West (Week 1), Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg (Week 2), Jeremiah Sanchez of Madera (Week 3) and Daniel Trujillo of Lindsay (Week 4).

Week 5 saw five winners in Darius McCray of Washington Union, Michael Iriye of Mission Oak, Aramel Villa of Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Nicholas Harper of Yosemite and Jameson SIlva of Central.

The Week 5 poll was deactivated when irregularities were detected. The Bee is using a new polling system starting with Week 6.

Voting ends at noon Thursday.

Here are the five nominees for The Bee’s Football Player of the Week for Week 6:

WR Willie James, Tulare Union: He had seven receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns in an 18-0 victory over Bakersfield Christian in a battle of Top 25 teams.

DB Joseph Ramirez, Kerman: In a week where he got promoted from junior varsity, freshman defensive back provided a spark for the Lions when he had a game-ending interception in a 16-8 victory over Roosevelt.

QB Noel Collazo, Sanger: He had his fingerprints all over the Apaches’ 42-14 victory over Paso Robles. Collazo had five carries for 111 yards, including a 63-yard run. He also had a touchdown pass.

QB Herman Luna III, Corcoran: He posted career-highs in completions and yards, according to section historian Bob Barnett, completing 25 of 35 for 339 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-15 victory over Farmersville.

TE Ethan Noble, Hoover: Even though he didn’t score, Noble was instrumental in the Patriots’ 14-13 victory over Nipomo when he had eight receptions for 100 yards.