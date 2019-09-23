Poll: Who should be The Fresno Bee’s top performer from Week 5?

Here are the nominees for The Fresno Bee Player of the Week for Week 5 from left to right: RB Michael Iriye of Mission Oak; RB Nicholas Harper of Yosemite; WR Darius McCray of Washington Union: K Aramel Villa of Liberty-Madera Ranchos and QB Jameson Silva of Central.

Five players had superb outings that helped their teams to a victory in Week 5 of Central Section high school football. One won it on a field goal, while others were busy scoring touchdowns.

Which one was the best? You decide in The Fresno Bee’s weekly Player of the Week poll.

Voting ends at noon Thursday. You can vote as many times as you want.

Here are the five nominees for The Bee’s Football Player of the Week for Week 5.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

WR Darius McCray, Washington Union: Had three receiving touchdowns and an 85-yard kickoff return in the Panthers’ 55-9 win over Hoover. He finished with four receptions for 198 yards.

RB Michael Iriye, Mission Oak: He was all over the place for the Hawks, scoring on a 3-yard run and catching a 75-yard touchdown pass in a 21-6 over Kerman. He is the kicker, too, and converted all three extra-point tries.

K Aramel Villa, Liberty-Madera Ranchos: He made three field goals,including the game-winner from 32 yards with three seconds remaining in a 23-20 victory over Templeton. He also had field goals from 42 and 50 yards. The 50-yarder is a school record, according to section historian Bob Barnett.

QB Jameson Silva, Central: Threw a career-high five touchdowns in a 41-13 victory over Turlock. He finished the game 10 of 19 for 198 yards.

RB Nicholas Harper, Yosemite: Rushed for 250 yards and two scores in the Badgers’ 26-21 victory over McLane.