And the winner of The Fresno Bee football Player of the Week for Week 4 is ...

Five high school football players were in the running for Fresno CA Week 5 honor: Left to right Lindsay RB/LB Daniel Trujillo; Bullard DB Jalen O’Neal; Buchanan RB Cade Uehling; Clovis North LB Cade Foraker San Joaquin Memorial RB Jordan Hornbeak. Illustration by Juan Vega

Lindsay High senior running back/linebacker Daniel Trujillo is the winner of The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week for Week 4.

Trujillo accumulated 8,297 votes (46%) in voting that started Monday and closed at noon Thursday.

Following Trujillo was Jordan Hornbeak of San Joaquin Memorial (32%). Rounding out the poll was Clovis North linebacker Cade Foraker (16%), Buchanan running back Cade Uehling (6%) and Bullard defensive back Jalen O’Neal (1.3%).

Trujillo carried the ball 30 times for 263 yards and four touchdowns in Lindsay’s 41-20 victory over Fowler. He also had eight tackles and five tackles for a loss.

Voting for Player of the Week for Week 5 will open on Monday.