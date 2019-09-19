Sports

And the winner of The Fresno Bee football Player of the Week for Week 4 is ...

Five high school football players were in the running for Fresno CA Week 5 honor: Left to right Lindsay RB/LB Daniel Trujillo; Bullard DB Jalen O’Neal; Buchanan RB Cade Uehling; Clovis North LB Cade Foraker San Joaquin Memorial RB Jordan Hornbeak.
Five high school football players were in the running for Fresno CA Week 5 honor: Left to right Lindsay RB/LB Daniel Trujillo; Bullard DB Jalen O’Neal; Buchanan RB Cade Uehling; Clovis North LB Cade Foraker San Joaquin Memorial RB Jordan Hornbeak. Illustration by Juan Vega

Lindsay High senior running back/linebacker Daniel Trujillo is the winner of The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week for Week 4.

Trujillo accumulated 8,297 votes (46%) in voting that started Monday and closed at noon Thursday.

Following Trujillo was Jordan Hornbeak of San Joaquin Memorial (32%). Rounding out the poll was Clovis North linebacker Cade Foraker (16%), Buchanan running back Cade Uehling (6%) and Bullard defensive back Jalen O’Neal (1.3%).

Trujillo carried the ball 30 times for 263 yards and four touchdowns in Lindsay’s 41-20 victory over Fowler. He also had eight tackles and five tackles for a loss.

Voting for Player of the Week for Week 5 will open on Monday.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Anthony Galaviz
Anthony Galaviz
Anthony Galaviz writes about sports for The Fresno Bee. He covers the Oakland Raiders, high schools, boxing, MMA and junior colleges. He’s been with The Bee since 1997 and attended Fresno City College before graduating from Fresno State with a major in journalism and a minor in criminology.
  Comments  