And the winner of The Fresno Bee football Player of the Week for Week 4 is ...
Lindsay High senior running back/linebacker Daniel Trujillo is the winner of The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week for Week 4.
Trujillo accumulated 8,297 votes (46%) in voting that started Monday and closed at noon Thursday.
Following Trujillo was Jordan Hornbeak of San Joaquin Memorial (32%). Rounding out the poll was Clovis North linebacker Cade Foraker (16%), Buchanan running back Cade Uehling (6%) and Bullard defensive back Jalen O’Neal (1.3%).
Trujillo carried the ball 30 times for 263 yards and four touchdowns in Lindsay’s 41-20 victory over Fowler. He also had eight tackles and five tackles for a loss.
Voting for Player of the Week for Week 5 will open on Monday.
