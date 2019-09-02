Two teams jump in top 10 and three teams debut in The Bee’s Top 25 rankings

Buchanan’s Caden Rogers, center, tries to bust through the Bullard defense during their game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The top five teams took care of business in Week 2 to remain locked atop The Bee’s Central Section high school football Top 25.

But there’s a shakeup below them, including new top-10 teams in No. 9 Clovis East and No. 10 Tulare Union.

Clovis East had a convincing win on the road defeating Wood-Vacaville 49-0 to move up two spots.

Tulare Union trailed 6-0 in the first quarter before scoring 20 straight points to pull away from El Diamante 42-23. The Tribe also jumped two spots.

And making their debut in The Bee’s rankings are No. 23 Clovis North, No. 24 San Luis Obispo and No. 25 Redwood.

Clovis North is coming off a 10-0 victory over Sunnyside to improve to 2-0 under first-year coach Mike Jacot.

Under Kevin Scharton, Redwood outlasted Dinuba 28-25. Scharton previously coached at Dinuba before returning to his alma mater.

Here are the full rankings:

1. Central (2-0)

Previous: 1

Last week: d. Grant-Sacramento 38-7

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Whitney-Rocklin, 7 p.m.

2. Buchanan (1-1)

Previous: 2

Last week: d. Bullard 28-14

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Edison, 7 p.m. at Sunnyside Stadium

3. Liberty-Bakersfield (2-0)

Previous: 3

Last week: d. Ridgeview 21-13

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

4. Clovis (2-0)

Previous: 4

Last week: d. Stockdale 41-15

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Bullard, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium

5. Bakersfield (1-1)

Previous: 5

Last week: d. Tehachapi 49-14

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Paramount, 7 p.m.

6. Clovis West (2-0)

Previous: 7

Last week: d. Edison 25-7

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Liberty-Bakersfield, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

7. Bullard (0-1)

Previous: 6

Last week: lost to Buchanan 28-14

Up next: Sept. 6. vs. Clovis, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium

8. Tulare Western (2-0)

Previous: 9

Last week: d. Mt. Whitney 68-6

Up next: Sept. 6 at Lemoore, 7:30 p.m.

9. Clovis East (2-0)

Previous: 11

Last week: d. Wood-Vacaville 49-0

Up next: Sept. 5 vs. Sanger, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

10. Tulare Union (2-0)

Previous: 12

Last week: d. El Diamante 42-23

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Redwood, 7 p.m.

11. Ridgeview (1-1)

Previous: 8

Last week: lost to Liberty-Bakersfield 21-13

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

12. Bakersfield Christian (2-0)

Previous: 14

Last week: d. Central Valley Christian 36-0

Up next: Sept. 13 at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

13. Kingsburg (2-0)

Previous: 15

Last week: d. Washington Union 19-13

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Monache, 7:30 p.m.

14. Arroyo Grande (1-1)

Previous: 17

Last week: d. Centennial 28-14

Up next: Sept. 6 at Independence, 7 p.m.

15. San Joaquin Memorial (1-1)

Previous: 16

Last week: d. Fresno 78-0

Up next: Sept. 6. vs. Notre Dame-Riverside, 7 p.m.

16. Centennial (1-1)

Previous: 10

Last week: lost to Arroyo Grande 28-14

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Golden Valley-Merced, 7:30 p.m.

17. Edison (0-2)

Previous: 13

Last week: lost to Clovis West 25-7

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Buchanan, 7 p.m. at Sunnyside Stadium

18. Hanford (2-0)

Previous: 20

Last week: d. Sanger 38-31

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Fresno, 7:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium

19. Porterville (2-0)

Previous: 19

Last week: d. Granite Hills 53-7

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

20. Righetti (2-0)

Previous: 22

Last week: d. Lompoc 28-21

Up next: Sept. 6 at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.

21. St. Joseph (2-0)

Previous: 22

Last week: d. Garces 17-0

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Bakersfield Christian, 7 p.m.

22. Sanger (1-1)

Previous: 18

Last week: lost to Hanford 38-31

Up next: Sept. 5 vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

23. Clovis North (2-0)

Previous: Not ranked

Last week: d. Sunnyside 10-0

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. Bellarmine-San Jose, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

24. San Luis Obispo (1-0)

Previous: Not ranked

Last week: Bye

Up next: Sept. 6 vs. San Marcos-Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

25. Redwood (1-0)

Previous: Not ranked

Last week: d. Dinuba 28-25

Up next: Sept. 6 at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.

Others: Golden West (2-0), Garces (0-2), Dinuba (0-2), Strathmore (1-0), Woodlake (2-0), Central Valley Christian (0-2)

Division I

1. Central (2-0)

2. Buchanan (1-1)

3. Liberty-Bakersfield (2-0)

4. Clovis (2-0)

5. Bakersfield (1-1)

6. Clovis West (2-0)

7. Bullard (0-1)

8. Clovis East (2-0)

9. Tulare Union (2-0)

10. Ridgeview (1-1)

Division II

1. Tulare Western (2-0)

2. San Joaquin Memorial (1-1)

3. Hanford (2-0)

4. Righetti (2-0)

5, St. Joseph (2-0)

6. Sanger (1-1)

7. Redwood (1-0)

8. Nipomo (2-0)

9. Frontier (1-1)

10. Sunnyside (1-1)

Division III

1. Bakersfield Christian (2-0)

2. Kingsburg (2-0)

3. San Luis Obispo (1-0)

4. Golden West (2-0)

5. Highland (2-0)

7. South (2-0)

8. Lemoore (1-1)

9. Madera (1-1)

10. West (1-1)

Division IV

1. Porterville (2-0)

2. Kennedy (2-0)

3. Wasco (1-0)

4. Selma (2-0)

5. Chavez (2-0)

6. Templeton (1-0)

7. Chowchilla (1-1)

8. East Bakersfield (1-1)

9. Washington Union (1-1)

10. Kerman (1-1)

Division V

1. Strathmore (1-0)

2. Woodlake (2-0)

3. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (2-0)

4. Dos Palos (2-0)

5. Immanuel (2-0)

6. Shafter (1-1)

7. Exeter (1-1)

8. Caruthers (1-1)

9. Firebaugh (1-1)

10. Coalinga (1-1)

Division VI

1. Lindsay (2-0)

2. Orosi (1-0)

3. McFarland (1-0)

4. Parlier (1-1)

5. Granite Hills (1-1)

6. Orange Cove (1-1)

7. Mission Prep (0-1)

8. Bishop (1-1)

9. California City (1-1)

10. Sierra Pacific (0-1)

8-Man

1. Fresno Christian (1-1)

2. Trona (1-0)

3. Lone Pine (1-0)

4. Mojave (0-0)

5. Kings Christian (0-1)

6. Riverdale Christian (0-0)

7. Laton (0-1)

8. Alpaugh (0-1)

9. Frazier Mountain (0-1)

10. Orcutt Academy (0-2)