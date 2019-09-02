Poll: Who should be The Bee’s top performer from Week 2?

Here are the nominees for The Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 2 from left to right. Xavier Worthy of Central, Caden Rodgers of Buchanan, Isaiah Robles of Clovis, Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg and Juaron Watts-Brown of Hanford. Special to The Bee and Bee file

Week 2 of the Central Section high school football season produced some late game-winning scores, an efficient performance, a star-worthy sub and a passing whiz.

Now it’s time for you to vote for The Bee’s Player of the Week.

Vote as often as you’d like. Voting ends at noon Thursday and we’ll post the winner Thursday night.

Introducing The Bee’s Player of the Week nominees for Week 2:

WR Xavier Worthy, Central: He made his two receptions count with touchdowns on 12- and 80-yard plays in the Grizzlies’ 38-7 win over Grant-Sacramento.

QB Juaron Watts-Brown, Hanford: His 8-yard TD run with 54 seconds remaining gave Hanford a 38-31 victory over Sanger. Watts-Brown also completed 15 of 29 for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

QB Isaiah Robles, Clovis: The senior completed 9 of 14 for 181 yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars routed Stockdale 41-15.

RB Caden Rodgers, Buchanan: The sophomore subbed for injured starter Kendall Milton and scored two touchdowns, leading the Bears to a 28-14 victory over Bullard. He finished with 12 carries for 116 yards.

RB Alfred Carpenter, Kingsburg: He scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard run with 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter, helping Kingsburg to a 19-13 victory over host Washington Union.