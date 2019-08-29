High School Sports
Central Section high school football scores: Week 2
HIGH SCHOOLS
FOOTBALL
WEEK 2
Thursday
NONLEAGUE
Monache 7, Chavez 0, half
Clovis West 19, Edison 7, half
Minarets at Mariposa County
Friday
NONLEAGUE
Bullard at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Coalinga at Caruthers, 7 p.m.
Boron at Strathmore, 7 p.m.
Centennial at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
Fresno Christian at Rosamond, 7 p.m.
Kingsburg at Washington Union, 7 p.m.
Lemoore at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.
Immanuel at Farmersville, 7 p.m.
Tulare Union at El Diamante (Community), 7 p.m.
Lindsay at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
Porterville at Granite Hills, 7 p.m.
Riverdale at Sierra, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Garces, 7 p.m.
Stockdale at Clovis, 7 p.m.
Yosemite at Parlier, 7 p.m.
Exeter at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.
Bakersfield Christian at Central Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.
California City at Taft, 7:30 p.m.
Clovis North at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.
Arvin at Foothill, 7:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.
Delano at South, 7:30 p.m.
Firebaugh at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.
Golden Valley at North, 7:30 p.m.
Hanford at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Hanford West at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.
Independence at Selma, 7:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty-Bakersfield at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Mendota, 7:30 p.m.
Madera South at Kerman, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Oak at Madera, 7:30 p.m.
Orange Cove at Avenal, 7:30 p.m.
Paso Robles at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.
Dinuba at Redwood, 7:30 p.m.
San Joaquin Memorial at Fresno (McLane), 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Whitney at Tulare Western (Mathias), 7:30 p.m.
West at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
Reedley at Sierra Pacific (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Bishop at Yerington-Nevada, 7 p.m.
Cabrillo-Lompoc at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
Central at Grant-Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Desert at Village Christian-Sun Valley, 7 p.m.
Golden West at El Capitan-Merced, 7 p.m.
Righetti at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
San Marcos-Santa Barbara at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
Clovis East at Wood-Vacaville, 7:30 p.m.
Hoover at Golden Valley-Merced, 7:30 p.m.
Buena-Ventura at Atascadero, 7:30 p.m.
Tranquillity at Livingston, 7:30 p.m.
8-MAN
Kings Christian at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.
Frazier Mountain at Cuyama Valley, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Baptist at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.
Tonopah-Nevada at Mammoth, 7 p.m.
Saturday
8-MAN
Laton at Trinity Christian-Monterey (Pacific Grove), 2 p.m.
