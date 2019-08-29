High School Sports

Central Section high school football scores: Week 2

Fresno Bee Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

FOOTBALL

WEEK 2

Thursday

NONLEAGUE

Monache 7, Chavez 0, half

Clovis West 19, Edison 7, half

Minarets at Mariposa County

Friday

NONLEAGUE

Bullard at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Coalinga at Caruthers, 7 p.m.

Boron at Strathmore, 7 p.m.

Centennial at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

Fresno Christian at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Kingsburg at Washington Union, 7 p.m.

Lemoore at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Immanuel at Farmersville, 7 p.m.

Tulare Union at El Diamante (Community), 7 p.m.

Lindsay at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

Porterville at Granite Hills, 7 p.m.

Riverdale at Sierra, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Garces, 7 p.m.

Stockdale at Clovis, 7 p.m.

Yosemite at Parlier, 7 p.m.

Exeter at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.

Bakersfield Christian at Central Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

California City at Taft, 7:30 p.m.

Clovis North at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.

Arvin at Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.

Delano at South, 7:30 p.m.

Firebaugh at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.

Golden Valley at North, 7:30 p.m.

Hanford at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Hanford West at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

Independence at Selma, 7:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty-Bakersfield at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Mendota, 7:30 p.m.

Madera South at Kerman, 7:30 p.m.

Mission Oak at Madera, 7:30 p.m.

Orange Cove at Avenal, 7:30 p.m.

Paso Robles at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

Dinuba at Redwood, 7:30 p.m.

San Joaquin Memorial at Fresno (McLane), 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Whitney at Tulare Western (Mathias), 7:30 p.m.

West at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Reedley at Sierra Pacific (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bishop at Yerington-Nevada, 7 p.m.

Cabrillo-Lompoc at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

Central at Grant-Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Desert at Village Christian-Sun Valley, 7 p.m.

Golden West at El Capitan-Merced, 7 p.m.

Righetti at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

San Marcos-Santa Barbara at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

Clovis East at Wood-Vacaville, 7:30 p.m.

Hoover at Golden Valley-Merced, 7:30 p.m.

Buena-Ventura at Atascadero, 7:30 p.m.

Tranquillity at Livingston, 7:30 p.m.

8-MAN

Kings Christian at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

Frazier Mountain at Cuyama Valley, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Baptist at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.

Tonopah-Nevada at Mammoth, 7 p.m.

Saturday

8-MAN

Laton at Trinity Christian-Monterey (Pacific Grove), 2 p.m.

Report results

Coaches or their designees: To be included in the scoreboard, email complete results to sports@fresnobee.com.

  Comments  