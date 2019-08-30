With Milton out, this Buchanan running back steps up to lead the Bears to victory

Buchanan’s Kendall Milton walks the sidelines after getting injured early in their game against Bullard at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Leave it to Buchanan High sophomore Caden Rodgers to put a scoring display.

In the absence of star running back Kendall Milton (quad) who left early in the first quarter, Rodgers scored two rushing touchdowns to help The Bee’s second-ranked Bears to a 28-14 victory over No. 6 Bullard in a nonleague game Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“Stepping in for him was big shoes to fill,” Rodgers said. “I always got to be ready to go in.”

Bears coach Matt Giordano credited the offensive line for creating holes for Rodgers.

“Our offensive line didn’t bend,” he said. “Caden Rodgers and Dante Lawson stepped up. We live with the next man-up philosophy and they displayed that tonight.”

Buchanan (1-1) will next face No. 13 Edison (0-2) at Sunnyside Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

Traditional powerhouses from Fresno, Sacramento collide

Central, The Bee’s top ranked team in the Central Section, steamrolled Grant-Sacramento 38-7 while on the road.

The Grizzlies (2-0) kept the Pacers (0-2) scoreless through the first three quarters.

On paper, this matchup looked quite appealing with Central considered the top team in the Fresno area and Grant being a traditional powerhouse in the Sacramento area.

But Grant has fallen in a rough stretch of late, having endured back-to-back losing seasons entering this year and generating just 13 points in two games in Mike Alberghini’s 28th season as coach.

Xavier Worthy’s 80-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Jameson Silva highlighted the Grizzlies’ night.

Central has now outscored its two opponents a combined 85-19.

Touchdown Grizzlies!!! 80 yard pass to Worthy from Silva with 5:44 remaining in the second quarter. PAT is Good! Central 28 - Grant 0. pic.twitter.com/8WaOJ0afgj — CHSAthletics (@grizzlyathletes) August 31, 2019

Clovis West keeps winning ways

A letdown after handing Central Catholic-Modesto an upset loss last weekend?

Not a chance for No. 7 Clovis West. The Golden Eagles defeated No. 13 Edison 25-6 at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

Clovis West is 2-0 for the first time since 2015 and match its win total from last season after finishing 2-9.

“We had to get refocused on Monday,” Clovis West coach Tim Randall said. “In practice we had to dial up some things, and send a few messages, which we do and they understand, a short week especially. I knew it was coming and it’s to be expected. They are kids and they’re excited and feeling good about themselves. That’s where we as coaches have to step in and we have to make sure we manage that as well as we can. It was tough, but they responded”

Clovis West will host Liberty-Bakersfield at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Lamonica Stadium.

In other games involving Clovis Unified programs:

*No. 4 Clovis built a 27-point lead by halftime before defeating Stockdale 41-15 in nonleague action.

The Cougars (2-0) have scored 40-plus both in both of their games this year.

*No. 11 Clovis East not only stayed undefeated by blanking Wood-Vacaville 49-0.

The Timberwolves (2-0) have not allowed a single point after two games and have beaten their opponents a combined 84-0.

*Clovis North is off to a 2-0 start, which perhaps surprisingly leaves Buchanan as the only school Clovis Unified with a loss thus far.

The Broncos defeated Sunnyside 10-0 on Friday.

Clovis North led just 3-0 after three quarters then received some cushion down the stretch with Trenton Luera’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Brennon Lamee.