Five-star recruit Kendall Milton suffers injury early during Friday’s football game
Buchanan High football star Kendall Milton suffered an injury in Friday’s game and has yet to return to action.
Milton, a five-star recruit who is a Georgia commit, sustained the injury after a 20-yard run early in the first quarter against Bullard.
He got up slow and went to the sideline after the play. The severity of his injury was not immediately known.
Milton is one the most highly recruited players in Central Section history, receiving offers from most of the nation’s top college programs.
He had considered his top four choices to be Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana State and Ohio State.
