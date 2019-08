Central Section high school football 2019 week-by-week schedule

Central High topples Liberty-Bakersfield 58-34 for D-I championship Central High defeated Liberty-Bakersfield 58-34 to win the Central Section D-I championship Friday night, Nov. 23, 2018 in Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Central High defeated Liberty-Bakersfield 58-34 to win the Central Section D-I championship Friday night, Nov. 23, 2018 in Fresno.

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 22

NONLEAGUE

West at Mission Oak (Mathias), 7 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Friday, Aug. 23

NONLEAGUE

Central Valley Christian at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Fresno at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Bakersfield at Paso Robles, 7 p.m.

Orosi at Coalinga, 7 p.m.

Righetti at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

Riverdale at Yosemite, 7 p.m.

Taft at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.

Templeton at Caruthers, 7 p.m.

Tranquillity at Parlier, 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

Woodlake at Mission Prep, 7:15 p.m.

California City at Lindsay, 7:15 p.m.

Farmersville at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.

Orange Cove at Granite Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Arvin at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Atascadero at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.

Edison at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Chavez at Delano, 7:30 p.m.

Lemoore at Clovis East (Lamonica), 7:30 p.m.

Corcoran at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.

East Bakersfield at Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.

El Diamante at Tulare Western (Mathias), 7:30 p.m.

Foothill at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

Garces at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Hanford West at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

Independence at South, 7:30 p.m.

Kerman at Selma, 7:30 p.m.

Kingsburg at San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Firebaugh, 7:30 p.m.

McFarland at Avenal, 7:30 p.m.

Mendota at McLane, 7:30 p.m.

Monache at Golden West, 7:30 p.m.

North at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Porterville at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Reedley, 7:30 p.m.

Shafter at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.

Sierra at Fresno Christian, 7 p.m.

Tehachapi at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.

Tulare Union at Mt. Whitney (Mineral King), 7:30 p.m.

Washington Union at Madera, 7:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at Immanuel, 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bakersfield at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Boron at Silver Valley-Yermo, 7 p.m.

Pitman-Turlock at Clovis North (Veterans), 7 p.m.

Clovis West at Central Catholic-Modesto, 7 p.m.

Dos Palos at Los Banos, 7 p.m.

Fernley-Nevada at Bishop, 7 p.m.

Frontier at St. Bonaventure-Ventura, 7 p.m.

Nipomo at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Oxnard, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep-Arcadia at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

Rosamond at Littlerock, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Orcutt Academy at Fulton-Van Nuys, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

INTERSECTIONAL

Clovis at Modesto (Downey), 7 p.m.

Narbonne-Harbor City at Buchanan, 8 p.m.

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 29

NONLEAGUE

Chavez at Monache (Rankin), 7 p.m.

Edison at Clovis West (Veterans), 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

NONLEAGUE

Bullard at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Coalinga at Caruthers, 7 p.m.

Boron at Strathmore, 7 p.m.

Centennial at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

Kingsburg at Washington Union, 7 p.m.

Lemoore at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Immanuel at Farmersville, 7 p.m.

Tulare Union at El Diamante (Community), 7 p.m.

Lindsay at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

Porterville at Granite Hills, 7 p.m.

Riverdale at Sierra, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Garces, 7 p.m.

Stockdale at Clovis, 7 p.m.

Yosemite at Parlier, 7 p.m.

Exeter at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.

Bakersfield Christian at Central Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

California City at Taft, 7:30 p.m.

Clovis North at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.

Arvin at Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.

Delano at South, 7:30 p.m.

Firebaugh at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.

Golden Valley at North, 7:30 p.m.

Hanford at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Hanford West at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

Independence at Selma, 7:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty-Bakersfield at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Mendota, 7:30 p.m.

Madera South at Kerman, 7:30 p.m.

Mission Oak at Madera, 7:30 p.m.

Orange Cove at Avenal, 7:30 p.m.

Paso Robles at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

Dinuba at Redwood, 7:30 p.m.

San Joaquin Memorial at Fresno (McLane), 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Whitney at Tulare Western (Mathias), 7:30 p.m.

West at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Reedley at Sierra Pacific (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bishop at Yerington-Nevada, 7 p.m.

Cabrillo-Lompoc at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

Central at Grant-Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Desert at Village Christian-Sun Valley, 7 p.m.

Golden West at El Capitan-Merced, 7 p.m.

Righetti at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

San Marcos-Santa Barbara at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

Clovis East at Wood-Vacaville, 7:30 p.m.

Hoover at Golden Valley-Merced, 7:30 p.m.

Buena-Ventura at Atascadero, 7:30 p.m.

Tranquillity at Livingston, 7:30 p.m.

8-MAN

Fresno Christian at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Kings Christian at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

Frazier Mountain at Cuyama Valley, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Baptist at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.

Tonopah-Nevada at Mammoth, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

8-MAN

Laton at Trinity Christian-Monterey (Pacific Grove), 2 p.m.

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 5

NONLEAGUE

Sanger at Clovis East (Lamonica), 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

NONLEAGUE

Arroyo Grande at Independence, 7 p.m.

Farmersville at Orange Cove, 7 p.m.

Foothill at California City, 7 p.m.

Fowler at Sierra, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Chavez, 7 p.m.

Madera at Kerman, 7 p.m.

El Diamante at Paso Robles, 7 p.m.

Righetti at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.

Firebaugh at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7 p.m.

Redwood at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.

Minarets at Yosemite, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Bakersfield at Clovis West (Veterans), 7 p.m.

Dos Palos at Washington Union, 7 p.m.

Mission Prep at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.

Morro Bay at Tranquillity, 7 p.m.

Caruthers at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.

Exeter at Lindsay, 7:15 p.m.

Parlier at Strathmore, 7:15 p.m.

Atascadero at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

Avenal at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.

Clovis at Bullard (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.

Chowchilla at Immanuel, 7:30 p.m.

East Bakersfield at Delano, 7:30 p.m.

Buchanan at Edison (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.

Frontier at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

Golden Valley at South, 7:30 p.m.

Granite Hills at Orosi, 7:30 p.m.

Hanford at Fresno (McLane), 7:30 p.m.

McLane at Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

Hoover at Mt. Whitney (Mineral King), 7:30 p.m.

McFarland at Coalinga, 7:30 p.m.

Monache at Kingsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nipomo at Golden West, 7:30 p.m.

North at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

Reedley at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

Rosamond at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.

Sierra Pacific at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Sunnyside at Selma, 7:30 p.m.

Taft at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.

Tulare Western at Lemoore, 7:30 p.m.

Wasco at Madera South, 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Notre Dame-Riverside at San Joaquin Memorial, 7 p.m.

Paramount at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

San Marcos-Santa Barbara at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.

Boron at Rim of the World-Lake Arrowhead, 7 p.m.

Whitney-Rocklin at Central, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine-San Jose at Clovis North (Veterans), 7 p.m.

Desert at Santa Clara-Oxnard, 7 p.m.

Minarets at Mariposa County, 7:15 p.m.

Golden Valley-Merced at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Carmel at Templeton, 7:30 p.m.

8-MAN

Alpaugh at Laton, 7 p.m.

Lone Pine at Academy of Careers & Exploration-Helendale, 6 p.m.

Coleville at Mammoth, 7 p.m.

Kings Christian at Cuyama Valley, 7 p.m.

Animo Robinson-L.A. at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.

Trona at Villanova Prep-Ojai, 7 p.m.

Valley Christian Academy-Santa Maria at Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 12

NONLEAGUE

Monache at Hoover (Sunnyside), 7 p.m.

Liberty-Bakersfield at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Madera South at Golden West, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Lancaster at California City, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

NONLEAGUE

Bakersfield Christian at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Centennial at Righetti, 7 p.m.

Central Valley Christian at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Fresno Christian at Coalinga, 7 p.m.

Golden Valley at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

Kennedy at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.

Mt. Whitney at Mission Oak (Mathias), 7 p.m.

Parlier at Farmersville, 7 p.m.

Paso Robles at Central, 7 p.m.

Templeton at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

Tranquillity at Minarets, 7 p.m.

Washington Union at Selma, 7 p.m.

Woodlake at Sierra, 7 p.m.

Fowler at Lindsay, 7:15 p.m.

McLane at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.

Strathmore at Orosi, 7:15 p.m.

Avenal at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Caruthers at Firebaugh, 7:30 p.m.

Chavez at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Clovis East at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.

Corcoran at Orange Cove, 7:30 p.m.

Clovis North at Edison (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.

Dinuba at El Diamante (Community), 7:30 p.m.

Hanford at Porterville (Rankin), 7:30 p.m.

Kerman at Kingsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Kern Valley at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.

Mendota at Reedley, 7:30 p.m.

Mira Monte at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Lemoore, 7:30 p.m.

Shafter at Atascadero, 7:30 p.m.

Sierra Pacific vs. Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.

Stockdale at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

Tehachapi at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Tulare Western at Redwood, 7:30 p.m.

Wasco at North, 7:30 p.m.

West at Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bishop at Rim of the World-Lake Arrowhead, 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego-Santa Barbara at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

Bishop’s-La Jolla at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Cabrillo-Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Mission Prep at Greenfield, 7 p.m.

Lompoc at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

Mariposa County at Yosemite, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep-Arcadia at Boron, 7 p.m.

Salinas at Clovis, 7 p.m.

Valley Christian-San Jose at Clovis West (Veterans), 7 p.m.

Merced at Madera, 7:30 p.m.

Viewpoint-Calabasas at Immanuel, 7:30 p.m.

Morro Bay at Gustine, 7:30 p.m.

Pitman-Turlock at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Alpaugh at Kings Christian, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Orcutt Academy at Thacher-Ojai, 4:30 p.m.

Hesperia Christian at Trona, 7 p.m.

Laton at Valley Christian Academy-Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

Lone Pine at Desert Christian-Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Mojave at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.

Pahranagat Valley-Nevada at Mammoth, 7 p.m.

Riverdale Christian at Coast Union, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

NONLEAGUE

Garces at San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Granite Hills at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Taft at Cabrillo-Long Beach, 5:30 p.m.

WEEK 5

Thursday, Sept. 19

NONLEAGUE

Clovis West at Bullard (McLane), 7 p.m.

Selma at Madera, 7 p.m.

EAST SEQUOIA

Corcoran at Granite Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

HIGH DESERT

Bishop at Desert, 7 p.m.

EAST SEQUOIA

Farmersville at Strathmore, 7:15 p.m.

Woodlake at Lindsay, 7:15 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

McFarland at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.

Shafter at Chavez, 7:30 p.m.

Taft at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Fowler at Minarets, 7:30 p.m.

Orange Cove at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Parlier at Caruthers, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Arroyo Grande at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

Chowchilla at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.

East Bakersfield at Monache (Rankin), 7 p.m.

Kerman at Mission Oak (Mathias), 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Clovis North (Veterans), 7 p.m.

San Joaquin Memorial at Clovis East (Lamonica), 7 p.m.

Santa Maria at Mt. Whitney (Mineral King), 7 p.m.

Sierra at Firebaugh, 7 p.m.

Templeton at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.

Tulare Union at Lemoore, 7 p.m.

Yosemite at McLane, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Paso Robles, 7 p.m.

Avenal at Orosi, 7:15 p.m.

Immanuel at Central Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Clovis at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Dinuba at Edison (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.

El Diamante at Kingsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Foothill at Delano, 7:30 p.m.

Frontier at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

Garces at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Kern Valley at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.

Fresno at Madera South, 7:30 p.m.

North at West, 7:30 p.m.

Porterville at Golden West, 7:30 p.m.

Redwood at Atascadero, 7:30 p.m.

Coalinga at Sierra Pacific (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Sunnyside at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Union at Hoover (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Faith Lutheran-Las Vegas at Bakersfield Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Central at Turlock, 7 p.m.

Mission Prep at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Poly-Pasadena at California City, 7 p.m.

Rosamond at Hesperia, 7 p.m.

Santa Ynez at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

Soledad at Righetti, 7 p.m.

Buchanan at De La Salle-Concord, 7:30 p.m.

Pajaro Valley-Watsonville at Mendota, 7:30 p.m.

8-MAN FREELANCE

Mammoth at Trona, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Cate-Carpinteria at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.

Coast Union at Kings Christian, 7 p.m.

Cuyama Valley at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

Public Safety Academy-San Bernardino at Mojave, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

8-MAN

Big Pine at Green Valley Christian-Nevada, 1 p.m.

WEEK 6

Thursday, Sept. 26

NONLEAGUE

Tulare Western at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

EAST SEQUOIA

Granite Hills at Lindsay, 7:15 p.m.

Sierra Pacific at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.

Corcoran at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

Chavez at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.

Shafter at Taft, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH YOSEMITE

Tehachapi at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Riverdale at Parlier, 7 p.m.

Caruthers at Orosi, 7:30 p.m.

Minarets at Orange Cove, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Bakersfield Christian at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.

Central Valley Christian at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.

Exeter at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

McLane at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.

Mira Monte at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

Strathmore at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.

Tranquillity at Sierra, 7 p.m.

Bullard at Arroyo Grande, 7:30 p.m.

San Luis Obispo at Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.

Kerman at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.

Mission Oak at Madera South, 7:30 p.m.

Mendota at Immanuel, 7:30 p.m.

Nipomo at Hoover (McLane), 7:30 p.m.

Paso Robles at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Garces, 7:30 p.m.

Porterville at Redwood, 7:30 p.m.

South at West, 7:30 p.m.

Wasco at Delano, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Union at Reedley, 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bakersfield at Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

Big Bear-Big Bear City at Boron, 7 p.m.

Burroughs-Ridgecrest at Bishop, 7 p.m.

Hueneme-Oxnard at Desert, 7 p.m.

Lompoc at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Righettiat Dos Pueblos-Goleta, 7 p.m.

Santa Ynez at Templeton, 7 p.m.

8-MAN FREELANCE

Mammoth at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Mojave at Faith Baptist-Canoga Park, 4 p.m.

Trona at Lucerne Valley, 5 p.m.

Big Pine at Beatty-Nevada, 7 p.m.

Frazier Mountain at Coast Union, 7 p.m.

Laton at Academy of Careers & Exploration-Helendale, 7 p.m.

Stone Ridge Christian-Merced at Fresno Christian, 7 p.m.

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 3

TRI-RIVER

Central at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

Madera South at Edison (Sunnyside), 7 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Sunnyside at McLane, 7 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Monache at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

TRI-RIVER

Clovis East at Clovis, 7 p.m.

Clovis West vs. Clovis North (Veterans), 7 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

San Joaquin Memorial at Bullard (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Madera, 7:30 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Fresno at Hoover (McLane), 7:30 p.m.

Reedley at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.

WEST YOSEMITE

Golden West at Mt. Whitney (Mineral King), 6:30 p.m.

Redwood at Lemoore, 7 p.m.

Hanford at El Diamante (Community), 7:30 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Mission Oak at Porterville (Rankin), 7 p.m.

Delano at Tulare Western (Mathias), 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH YOSEMITE

Bakersfield Christian at West, 7:30 p.m.

Golden Valley at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE

Foothill at South, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at North, 7:30 p.m.

Mira Monte at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE

Garces at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty-Bakersfield at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Stockdale at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Kingsburg at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.

Central Valley Christian at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

Selma at Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.

EAST SEQUOIA

Strathmore at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.

Lindsay at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.

Sierra Pacific at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH DESERT

Kern Valley at California City, 7 p.m.

Rosamond at Boron, 7 p.m.

NORTH SEQUOIA

Chowchilla at Kerman, 7 p.m.

Yosemite at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

Arvin at Chavez, 7:30 p.m.

McFarland at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

Wasco at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Minarets at Parlier, 7 p.m.

Orange Cove at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.

Orosi at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SIERRA

Dos Palos at Mendota, 7 p.m.

Firebaugh at Tranquillity, 7 p.m.

Coalinga at Avenal, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Bishop at Sierra, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Arroyo Grande at Menlo-Atherton, 7 p.m.

Desert at Trinity Classical Academy-Valencia, 7 p.m.

Mission Prep at Viewpoint-Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Paraclete-Lancaster at Righetti, 7 p.m.

St. Bernard’s-Eureka at Templeton, 7 p.m.

Royal-Simi Valley at Atascadero, 7:30 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Laton at Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Kings Christian at Trona, 7 p.m.

Academy of Careers & Exploration-Helendale at Mojave, 7 p.m.

Calvary Baptist-La Verne at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

Mammoth at Mineral County-Nevada, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

INTERSECTIONAL

St. Vincent-Petaluma at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Orcutt Academy at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 10

TRI-RIVER

Central at Clovis, 7 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

Madera at Edison (Sunnyside), 7 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Sunnyside at Fresno (McLane), 7 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Mission Oak at Monache (Rankin), 7 p.m.

Porterville at Tulare Western (Mathias), 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Exeter at Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

TRI-RIVER

Clovis North at Clovis East (Lamonica), 7 p.m.

Clovis West at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

San Joaquin Memorial at Madera South, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Bullard (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Reedley at McLane, 7:30 p.m.

Hoover at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.

WEST YOSEMITE

Golden West at Redwood, 6:30 p.m.

Lemoore at El Diamante (Community), 7 p.m.

Mt. Whitney at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Delano at Tulare Union, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH YOSEMITE

Independence at Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at West, 7:30 p.m.

Tehachapi at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE

Foothill vs. North at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.

Mira Monte at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

South at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE

Bakersfield at Garces, 7:30 p.m.

Centennial at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

Frontier at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Kingsburg at Central Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Selma at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

EAST SEQUOIA

Farmersville at Granite Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Woodlake at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH DESERT

California City at Boron, 7 p.m.

Kern Valley at Bishop, 7 p.m.

Rosamond at Desert, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN

Paso Robles at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

NORTH SEQUOIA

Washington Union at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Yosemite at Kerman, 7 p.m.

OCEAN

Morro Bay at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria at Templeton, 7 p.m.

PAC 4

Atascadero at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

Arvin at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

Chavez at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.

Taft at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Caruthers at Minarets, 7:30 p.m.

Orosi at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.

Parlier at Orange Cove, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SIERRA

Coalinga at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.

Mendota at Firebaugh, 7 p.m.

Avenal at Tranquillity, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Immanuel at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

St. Joseph at St. Margaret’s-San Juan Capistrano, 7 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Frazier Mountain at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.

Fresno Christian at Laton, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Lone Pine at Hillcrest Christian-Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.

Trona at Desert Christian-Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

EAST SEQUOIA

Strathmore at Sierra Pacific (Neighbor), 7:15 p.m.

WEEK 9

Thursday, Oct. 17

WEST YOSEMITE

Redwood at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

TRI-RIVER

Buchanan at Clovis, 7 p.m.

Clovis North at Central, 7 p.m.

Clovis East at Clovis West (Veterans), 7 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

Bullard at Madera, 7:30 p.m.

Edison at San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Madera South at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Fresno at Reedley, 7:30 p.m.

Hoover at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at McLane, 7:30 p.m.

WEST YOSEMITE

El Diamante at Mt. Whitney (Mineral King), 6:30 p.m.

Lemoore at Golden West, 7 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Mission Oak vs. Tulare Western (Mathias), 7 p.m.

Monache at Delano, 7:30 p.m.

Tulare Union at Porterville (Rankin), 7 p.m.

SOUTH YOSEMITE

Bakersfield Christian at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

Golden Valley at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.

West at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE

East Bakersfield at North, 7:30 p.m.

Foothill at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

South at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE

Bakersfield at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

Garces at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Stockdale at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Dinuba at Kingsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Exeter at Selma, 7:15 p.m.

EAST SEQUOIA

Granite Hills at Sierra Pacific (Neighbor), 7:15 p.m.

Corcoran at Strathmore, 7:30 p.m.

Lindsay at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Sierra at Immanuel, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH DESERT

Bishop at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Boron at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.

Desert at California City, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN

Arroyo Grande at Righetti, 7 p.m.

Paso Robles at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

NORTH SEQUOIA

Chowchilla at Yosemite, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Washington Union, 7 p.m.

OCEAN

Santa Maria at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.

Templeton at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

PAC 4

Nipomo at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Atascadero, 7 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

Chavez at Taft, 7 p.m.

Kennedy at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.

Wasco at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Fowler at Parlier, 7:30 p.m.

Minarets at Orosi, 7:30 p.m.

Riverdale at Caruthers, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SIERRA

Firebaugh at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.

Tranquillity at Coalinga, 7 p.m.

Avenal at Mendota, 7:30 p.m.

8-MAN FREELANCE

Trona at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Faith Baptist-Canoga Park at Mammoth, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Central Valley Christian at Hanford West (Neighbor), 5:30 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Laton at Alpaugh, 11 a.m.

Orcutt Academy at Riverdale Christian, 1 p.m.

WEEK 10

Thursday, Oct. 24

TRI-RIVER

Central at Clovis West (Veterans), 7 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Delano at Porterville (Rankin), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

TRI-RIVER

Clovis at Clovis North (Veterans), 7 p.m.

Buchanan at Clovis East (Lamonica), 7:30 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

Bullard at Madera South, 7:30 p.m.

Edison at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Madera at San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Fresno at McLane, 7:30 p.m.

Hoover at Reedley, 7:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.

WEST YOSEMITE

El Diamante at Redwood, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Whitney at Lemoore, 7 p.m.

Hanford at Golden West, 7:30 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Mission Oak at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.

Tulare Western at Monache (Rankin), 7 p.m.

SOUTH YOSEMITE

Independence at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.

West at Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE

Foothill at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at South, 7:30 p.m.

North at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE

Centennial at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Frontier at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty-Bakersfield at Garces, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Dinuba at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.

Hanford West at Kingsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Selma at Central Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

EAST SEQUOIA

Farmersville at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.

Granite Hills at Strathmore, 7:15 p.m.

Lindsay at Sierra Pacific (Rankin), 7:15 p.m.

HIGH DESERT

Boron at Bishop, 7 p.m.

California City at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Kern Valley at Desert, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN

Righetti at Paso Robles, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

NORTH SEQUOIA

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Kerman, 7 p.m.

Washington Union at Yosemite, 7 p.m.

OCEAN

Mission Prep at Templeton, 7 p.m.

Morro Bay at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

PAC 4

Atascadero at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

McFarland at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.

Shafter at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

Taft at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Orosi at Parlier, 7 p.m.

Caruthers at Orange Cove, 7:30 p.m.

Riverdale at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SIERRA

Mendota at Coalinga, 7 p.m.

Dos Palos at Tranquillity, 7:30 p.m.

Firebaugh at Avenal, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Sierra at Minarets, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Immanuel at Millennium-Tracy, 7 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Laton at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.

8-MAN FREELANCE

Mojave at Trona, 7 p.m.

WEEK 11

Thursday, Oct. 31

EAST SEQUOIA

Woodlake at Granite Hills, 7:15 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Reedley at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

TRI-RIVER

Clovis East at Central, 7 p.m.

Clovis West at Clovis, 7 p.m.

Clovis North at Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

Edison vs. Bullard (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.

Madera South at Madera, 7:30 p.m.

San Joaquin Memorial at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Fresno vs. Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7 p.m.

Hoover at McLane, 7:30 p.m.

WEST YOSEMITE

Mt. Whitney vs. Redwood (Mineral King), 6:30 p.m.

El Diamante at Golden West, 7 p.m.

Lemoore at Hanford, 7 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Tulare Western at Tulare Union, 6:30 p.m.

Porterville vs. Monache (Rankin), 7 p.m.

Mission Oak at Delano, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH YOSEMITE

Golden Valley at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Independence at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

Tehachapi at West, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE

East Bakersfield at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Mira Monte at Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

South at North, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE

Bakersfield at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Centennial at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

Stockdale at Garces, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Central Valley Christian at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.

Hanford West at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

Kingsburg at Selma, 7:30 p.m.

EAST SEQUOIA

Strathmore at Lindsay, 7:15 p.m.

Sierra Pacific at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH DESERT

Bishop at California City, 7 p.m.

Desert at Boron, 7 p.m.

Rosamond at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN

Righetti at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

NORTH SEQUOIA

Chowchilla at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.

Kerman at Washington Union, 7 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

Arvin at Taft, 7:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Chavez, 7:30 p.m.

Wasco at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Fowler at Caruthers, 7:30 p.m.

Minarets at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Orange Cove at Orosi, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SIERRA

Coalinga at Firebaugh, 7 p.m.

Dos Palos at Avenal, 7:30 p.m.

Tranquillity at Mendota, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Nipomo at Templeton, 7 p.m.

Atascadero at Paso Robles, 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.

Yosemite at Sierra, 7 p.m.

Immanuel at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Mission Prep at Campbell Hall-North Hollywood, 7 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Orcutt Academy at Fresno Christian, 7 p.m.

Riverdale Christian at Laton, 7 p.m.

8-MAN FREELANCE

Lone Pine at Mojave, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Democracy Prep-Nevada at Mammoth, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

8-MAN

Lancaster Baptist at Trona, 2 p.m.

STADIUMS

Some schools share stadiums:

Fresno Unified plays at McLane, Ratcliffe and Sunnyside

Clovis North and Clovis West play at Veterans Memorial at Buchanan

Clovis East plays at Lamonica at Clovis

Hanford Joint Union plays at Neighbor Bowl at Hanford

Madera Unified plays at Memorial

El Diamante plays at Community at Golden West

Mt. Whitney plays at Mineral King Bowl at Redwood

Tulare schools play at Mathias at Tulare Union

Porterville schools play at Rankin at Granite Hills

Immanuel plays at its sports complex south of Reedley