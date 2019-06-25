Four-star recruit Jalen McMillan of Memorial commits to Washington. Here’s why

Hear from University of Washington commit Jalen McMillan of San Joaquin Memorial San Joaquin Memorial senior wide receiver Jalen McMillan verbally committed to University of Washington on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Joaquin Memorial senior wide receiver Jalen McMillan verbally committed to University of Washington on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Jalen McMillan just felt right to be at University of Washington.

The San Joaquin Memorial High senior wide receiver verbally committed to Washington on Tuesday for the 2020 class, wrapping up a long recruiting process for the player rated four stars by 247Sports.





“The recruiting process is fun, but it’s a lot of stress,” he said. “I already knew where I wanted to go ... why not pull the trigger already?”





Verbal commitments are nonbinding. Commitments become official beginning on National Signing Day, which includes an early period for football beginning Dec. 18 and another Feb. 5.





McMillan held at least 27 offers and listed Washington, USC, Oklahoma and Notre Dame as his top four schools.

He is rated as the fourth-best receiver in the nation for 2020 and 31st overall recruiting prospect.





McMillan spent about 10 minutes on FaceTime with Pettis, the Southern Californian who played four seasons at UW (Fresno State fans might remember him scoring four touchdowns against the Bulldogs) and was a 49ers rookie last year.

“He just told me here are the facts and laid it out, but he told me, ‘You make your own decision.’ But I felt like it was a good fit,” McMillan said.

Home cooking in Seattle

McMillan said he felt comfortable committing to the Huskies following a visit to the home of Washington receivers coach Junior Adams.

“He told me at first how he treats all his players like they’re his second son,” McMillan said. “I went over there and I definitely saw that and saw why all the players just pull up to his house and walk right in. He has a good relationship with his players and he loves to joke around, but in the end it’s serious and he wants to develop his players as a man.”





Adams’ house wasn’t the only stop during his UW visit.

McMillan stayed at 2021 Washington quarterback commit Sam Huard’s house and enjoyed tri-tip and pulled pork this past weekend. Huard’s father, Damon, played for the Huskies before going to the NFL.

Outstanding prep

McMillan is a two-sport athlete in football and track and field. He gave up baseball last season to concentrate on track and qualified for the state meet in the 100- and 200-meter sprints.





McMillan, listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, had 3,281 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns the past two seasons for the Panthers.

He’s already set to play in two postseason high school all-star games, the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl (Dec. 22) in Mexico City and the All-American Bowl (Jan. 4, 2020) in San Antonio.