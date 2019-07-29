Five-star Buchanan High running back verbally commits to Georgia

Buchanan RB Kendall Milton talks visit with Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State Buchanan High senior running back Kendall Milton took visits with his top four schools and will decide on July 29. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Buchanan High senior running back Kendall Milton took visits with his top four schools and will decide on July 29.

It is Georgia for Buchanan High star running back Kendall Milton.

Milton made his oral commitment to the Southeastern Conference program in front of family and friends Monday at Dave & Buster’s in northeast Fresno.

“It is a blessing,” Milton said. “I never expected to be one those kids that was highly recruited and talk to Nick Saban, Kirby Smart. Every coach. Urban Meyer, Ryan Day. I never thought I would be one of those kids, but God blessed me to be in this position and I’ve been working every day to get better and improve my craft and play for him.”

Milton, rated a five-star recruit by 247Sports, had previously said his top four schools were Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana State and Ohio State. He said he made the decision two weeks ago.

Last June, Milton announced his top 10 schools and listed Fresno State as one of his favorites.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Milton completes a journey that started with a scholarship offer from Brigham Young when he was in the eighth grade at Alta Sierra Intermediate.

Milton is gearing up for the 2019 season with his Buchanan teammates as practice started in the Central Section on Monday.

“It’s been a lot of long talks and a lot of thoughts I put into it.” Milton said. “I’m excited to end this chapter of my life and getting ready for the season and prepare for the next level.”

Milton is already invited to the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game, which features the top 100 players in the nation.

He also was invited to the All-American Bowl, a national all-star game for high school seniors, in San Antonio in 2020. San Joaquin Memorial wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who already committed to University of Washington, is going to that game, too.