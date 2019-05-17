Buchanan High RB Kendall Milton reveals his top schools. Does the list include Fresno State?

It’s another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty Buchanan High running back Kendall Milton's four touchdowns help the Bears hold off Liberty-Bakersfield 34-28 on Thursday night, Sept. 14, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Buchanan High running back Kendall Milton's four touchdowns help the Bears hold off Liberty-Bakersfield 34-28 on Thursday night, Sept. 14, 2017.

Buchanan High junior running back Kendall Milton narrowed his list of top schools to four on Friday.





Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana State and Ohio State made the list.

The five-star running back made the announcement on Twitter from his trainer Travon Jones’ home in Fresno. He plans to make his verbal commitment later this year for the 2020 class.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Milton has numerous offers. He made official visits to Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama in April.





Last June, Milton announced his top 10 schools and listed Fresno State as one of his favorites.

Milton is already invited to the 2020 Under Armour All-American game, which features the top 100 players in the nation.

He also was invited to the All-American Bowl, a national all-star game for high school seniors, in San Antonio in 2020. San Joaquin Memorial wide receiver Jalen McMillan is going to that game, too.

Milton possibly could be the highest-touted recruit from the Fresno-Clovis area since former Clovis West standout Caleb Kelly, who was the 24th overall recruit in the 2016 class. He’s currently a junior at Oklahoma and recently underwent surgery for a “lower-body injury,” according to news reports.