Central, Buchanan remain on course for colossal collision. But one of them had a scare

The top two teams in The Bee’s Central Section high school football Top 10 stayed undefeated, but one of them endured quite the scare on the road Friday night.

While top-ranked Central trounced host Paso Robles 62-0 behind quarterback Trent Tompkins’ whopping eight touchdown passes, No. 2 Buchanan’s win wasn’t nearly as easy.

The Bears defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, though, forcing a fumble then nabbing an interception in the final 8 minutes to preserve a 28-13 win against No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield.

Central (4-0) and Buchanan (4-0) remain on a colossal collision come Sept. 28 at Koligian Stadium.

But the teams still have a challenge before then.

The Grizzlies play on the road for the fourth straight game, traveling to Turlock (2-2) next week before enjoying a bye week Sept. 21.

The Bears get their bye next week, but then host the famed De La Salle-Concord program (4-0) on Sept. 21 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.