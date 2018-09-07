Clovis East putting long losing streak behind it with three straight wins

The Clovis East Timberwolves continue to turn their football fortunes around.

The program that lost 27 straight games has now won three straight after Friday night’s 35-22 victory over the Sunnyside Wildcats at Lamonica Stadium.

“We have turned it around, definitely. It’s just a totally different atmosphere from last year and the year before,” said junior running back Ryan Hunt. “We have been hitting the weight room hard and it is showing on the field and we are just pounding teams.”

The Timberwolves relied heavily on their rushing attack as they have all season, totaling 396 yards against Sunnyside. Just one week after toting the ball 48 times, Hunt had 20 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores came early in the first quarter before Hunt was sidelined for the game by a hard hit to the back by a Wildcats player.

The Timberwolves (3-1) will look to make it four in a row when they visit San Joaquin Memorial next Friday. The Panthers (3-0), ranked No. 5 in The Bee’s Central Section Top 10, were scheduled to play Catholic-school rival Garces on Saturday night.