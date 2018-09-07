Why McKinley Lee III viewed his Edison football team as ‘underdogs’ vs. Clovis North

McKinley Lee III sealed another Edison High win over a Clovis Unified opponent Friday night, then summed up where the Tigers are at after four games.
The senior running back scored on a 1-yard run with 5:14 remaining as Edison held off Clovis North 37-28 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis on Friday. Lee finished with 26 carries for 240 yards and three touchdowns.
“We had to come out and play hard.” Lee said. “I feel like from the jump, we’ve been the underdog the past few years, trying to get that swag back – the E. Especially when Tony Perry passed it’s been real hard getting the program back together. We’re coming back together as a family and we’re going to be OK.”
The Tigers’ two losses came against Central Section powers Central and Buchanan. Edison is 2-2 after wins against Clovis West and now Clovis North.
Next up for Edison is another road game at Dinuba next Friday.
“We had a rough start with a young team,” Lee said. “We lost against the two best teams in the Valley. After that, we got knocked on our butts and came back and we had to tell ourselves we got to overcome adversity and go 8-0 and shock the Valley. That’s our goal, led by a good catching staff.”
Comments