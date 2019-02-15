‘Can I take a picture with you?’ San Joaquin Memorial star Jalen Green never says no

Jalen Green is a basketball fan favorite everywhere he goes.
Sure, he’s often serenaded with “overrated” chants. But that’s usually while Green is putting on a show with highlight-reel dunks. He’s averaging 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists this season for San Joaquin Memorial.
After most games, fans approach the 6-foot-6 junior to take a picture or sign autographs with him – on paper, shirt, even shoes.
Green, who recently turned 17, is a highly coveted five-star recruit with tons of offers from schools hoping to land the shooting guard.
And NBA Draft Room predicts he’ll be the No. 1 pick in 2021, presuming Green will spend just one season in college.
The attention has been coming since Green made Team USA as a freshman, his mom, Bree Purganan, said.
“We never thought it would be like this, especially so young at the age 15,” she said. “It’s so awesome to see and hear how many people look up to him and the support that a lot of people give him. We are grateful and humbled by it. It’s amazing.”
Green will never say no when a fan asks to take a picture with him.
“It’s pretty cool,” Green said. “It’s a blessing for people looking up to me and want my autograph. When I go out in public and people see me and want to take pictures and autograph, it’s like an enjoyment.”
Memorial coach Brad Roznovsky, whose top-seeded Panthers host No. 9 Roosevelt in a Central Section Division II quarterfinal game on Friday, takes notice of who’s asking for Green’s postgame time.
“It’s funny because it’s the same fans chanting things at him, mocking him at the game and just having fun with him,” Roznovsky said, “He thrives on that. He loves that.”
Teammates marvel at all the attention Green is getting.
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” 6-3 freshman Joseph Hunter said. “When I see him signing autographs, it makes me want to work hard to get there. He’s still a high school student. Everybody knows him worldwide. It’s crazy. He’s famous in high school. He’s already known.”
