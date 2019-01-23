Student section chanted ‘Overrated’ to Memorial’s Jalen Green. He responded this way

Jalen Green — projected by some as possible a No. 1 overall pick in a future NBA draft — heard the Bullard High student section chant “overrated” at him numerous times.
The Memorial star played along and shouted “overrated” with them, as well as clapped his hands in staccato fashion.
Then Green proceeded to score a game-high 29 points as Memorial, No. 2 in The Bee’s Central Section rankings, defeated top-ranked Bullard 67-64 in County/Metro Athletic Conference action Tuesday.
Memorial’s Braxton Meah provided the game-winning stop, blocking a Chris Estrada floater with 6 seconds remaining and Memorial nursing a one-point lead at the time.
“It gets me hyped and more energized,” Green said of the “Overrated” chant. “My parents love it, and I love it. When I see my parents go along with it, I go along with it. I’m just trying to have fun with it.”
Green, by the way, sank two free throws with 1 second left for additional cushion to the Panthers’ late lead.
The five-star recruit has dealt with “Overrated” chants from the opposing student section earlier this season.
When Memorial played at Clovis West, the Golden Eagles student section also tried to get under Green’s skin by calling him “overrated” back in December.
Clovis West won 79-75, but Green still managed to score a game-high 36 points.
With Wednesday’s outing, Green became the 22nd player in the Central Section to reach 2,000 career points, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett.
He scored 67 points over two games last week and has 2,099 points in 24 games on the season.
