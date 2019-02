San Joaquin Memorial rolls past Roosevelt in a Central Section Division II boys basketball quarterfinal

February 16, 2019

Behind Jalen Green's game-high 42 points, top-seed San Joaquin Memorial routed No. 9 Roosevelt 94-68 in a Central Section Division II quarterfinal game on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 in Fresno, CA.