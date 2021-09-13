Bee’s Best: Vote for the boys and girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 6-11

Twelve athletes from the Fresno area are nominated in The Fresno Bee’s Athlete of the Week poll for Sept. 6-11.

Athletes in volleyball, cross country, golf and water polo were nominated. The poll closes at noon Saturday.

Past winners: Grace Van Der Kooi of Central Valley Christian volleyball and Katelyn Goforth of Kerman volleyball.

Fall coaches may submit nominations with stats from this week’s action to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Here are the nominees

Summer Alberta, Yosemite volleyball: Finished with seven kills and three blocks helping the Badgers to a 25-15, 25-21 championship victory over Mammoth in the Mammoth Tournament.

Kai Alexander, Sierra Pacific cross country: Came in at 11 minutes 57.5 seconds, finishing first at the 2-mile Hickey Park Open.

Nathaniel Avila, Clovis cross country: Placed first in the 3-mile race at the Morro Bay Invitational. He clocked in at 15:16.

Hannah Baker, Exeter volleyball: Totaled 12 kills, 15 digs and three aces in a sweep over Bakersfield.

Ailin Blanco, Avenal girls cross country: Took first at the Hickey Park Open, coming in at 14:53.7.

Andrew Gray, Madera water polo: Had a game-high nine goals in the Coyotes’ 12-8 win over Central.

Sheyanne Hike, Clovis North volleyball: Finished with 89 digs and nine aces and was named Most Valuable Player of the SLO Town Tournament after leading the Broncos to the title.

Erin Hirni, Exeter water polo: During the four Exeter tournament games, she scored 25 goals (with an 81% shooting percentage), seven in the championship game. She also added five assists and seven drawn ejections.

Audrey Hyde, Redwood volleyball: Had 14 digs, two kills and 12 assists in a four-set win over Bullard.

Brenton Maddox, Buchanan cross country: Finished first at the Kingsburg 2-mile senior race in 9:31.42.

Maddie Reed, Clovis North golf: Helped the Broncos to a first place finish at the Helen Lengfeld Central Section championships when she shot a 76 for medalist honors.

Sydney Sundgren, Buchanan cross country: Placed first in the Kingsburg 2-mile junior race in 10:28.52.

