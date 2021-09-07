Bee’s Best: Vote for the boys and girls Athlete of the Week for Aug. 30-Sept. 4

We are listing 11 athletes from the Fresno area for The Fresno Bee’s Athlete of the Week poll for Aug. 30 to Sept. 4.

Athletes in volleyball, cross country, water polo and tennis were nominated. The poll closes at noon Friday.

Last week’s winner was Grace Van Der Kooi of Central Valley Christian volleyball.

Fall coaches may submit nominations with stats from this week’s action to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Here are the nominees from the past week

Lusa Andrews, Yosemite volleyball: Finished with 14 kills, 17 digs and five blocks in the Badgers’ 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 win against Minarets.

Morgan Castaneda, Redwood volleyball: Totaled 19 kills, eight digs and two aces in the Rangers’ 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 win over Monache.

Malia Edwardson, Clovis East volleyball: Totaled six kills, 15 digs and nine digs as the Timberwolves defeated Kingsburg 25-22, 17-25, 25-14, 25-10.

Logan Fleming, Hanford West water polo: Led the way for the Huskies when he had seven goals in a 16-10 win over Hanford.

Katelyn Goforth, Kerman volleyball: Had a career-best 23 kills, helping the Lions to a 25-8, 25-10, 25-8 win over Coalinga.

Gabriela Gutierrez, Fowler cross country: Placed first in the 2-mile R&R Race. Her time was 13 minutes, 50 seconds.

Erin Himi, Exeter water polo: Led the way for the Monarchs when she finished with seven goals in a 12-6 win over Tulare Union.

Guillermo Lopez, Central cross country: Clocked in at 9:37.51 on the 3,000-meter course at Woodward Park to claim first in the Central Valley Classic.

Cierra Ramirez, Fowler tennis: Led the way for the Redcats when she won her top singles match over Emma Braden 8-0 and partnered with Sandra Ortega for top doubles win in a 9-0 victory over Riverdale.

Ben Watson, Strathmore water polo: Made seven saves helping the Spartans to an 8-7 win over Monache.

Rhya Williams, Clovis West volleyball: Finished with 14 kills in the Golden Eagles’ 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 win over Centennial.

