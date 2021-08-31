Bee’s Best: Vote for boys and girls Athlete of the Week for Aug. 23-28

Eight high school athletes in boys and girls water polo and girls volleyball are nominated for The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week poll for Aug. 23 in the Fresno Bee poll.

Readers can vote through noon Friday.

Fall coaches may submit nominations with stats from this week’s action to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

The nominees

Karen Creviston, Hoover water polo: Scored a team-high seven goals in the Patriots’ 15-4 win over Kerman. She finished with 10 goals for the week.

Hannah Baker, Exeter volleyball: Led the Monarchs with 17 kills and added 25 digs in a five-set win over Porterville.

Duncan Champagne, Tulare Western water polo: He finished with nine steals, five assists and four goals in four games played at the Tulare Union Tournament. The Mustangs won the tournament final 12-2 over Mt. Whitney.

Marissa Mendrin, Kerman volleyball: Helped lead the Lions to a championship win in the Caruthers Raisin Harvest Tournament. Earlier in the week, she served a perfect game against Parlier.

Kassandra Perez, El Diamante volleyball: Totaled 10 kills and 17 digs in the Miners’ five-set win over Mission Oak.

Cassidy Tomilson-Buffington, Central water polo: Finished with 10 goals, leading the Grizzlies past Madera South 18-14. She also had five assists and four steals.

Grace Van Der Kooi, Central Valley Christian volleyball: Was named the most valuable player of the Clovis Challenge and helped her team to the title win with 12 kills and 11 digs.

Ben Watson, Strathmore water polo: Recorded 10 saves, helping the Spartans hold off Tulare Union 10-8 in a nonleague game.

