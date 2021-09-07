Bee’s best prep football poll: Vote for Fresno-area player of the week for Week 2

Sixteen players had a splendid showing in Week 2 of high school football and they have been nominated for The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week in the Fresno area.

Now it is up to you to decide who is the top performer. Choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s prep poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

The nominees

Daizon Allen, Bullard: His 5-yard touchdown reception and two-point conversion lifted the Knights to a 14-12 win over Turlock.

Casimiro Barragan, Dinuba: Threw for 339 yards and three TDs in the Emperors’ 49-14 over Torres.

Andrew Camarillo, Orosi: Had 15 carries for 103 yards and three TDs in the Cardinals’ 56-6 win over Granite Hills.

Trey Carr, Clovis West: Returned an 80-yard kickoff for a TD to give the Golden Eagles a 23-20 lead in the third quarter en route to a 31-28 win over Edison.

Dewayne Coleman, Exeter: Finished with nine carries for 127 yards and three TDs and also had a reception for 91 yards and a TD in the Monarchs’ 69-21 win over Lindsay.

Jacob Edwards, Madera South: Finished with 12 carries for 54 yards and two TDs, including the go-ahead, 16-yard TD run in the Stallions’ 24-21 win over Hanford West.

Julian Flores, Madera: Finished with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and an interception return for a touchdown in a 35-6 win over Kerman.

Marquise Jones, San Joaquin Memorial: Totaled three tackles and had two sacks in the Panthers’ 49-7 win over Bakersfield Christian.

Peter Kazarian, Fresno Christian: He had 18 carries for 144 yards and three TDs in the Eagles’ 50-14 victory over Coast Union.

Devon Murphy, Mendota: Had four TDs and an interception to lead the Aztecs to a 35-7 win over Orange Cove.

Jaylen Oats, Strathmore: Scored all the Spartans’ points when he crossed the end zone three times in a 21-14 win over Caruthers.

Caden Rodgers, Buchanan: Had eight carries for 132 yards and four TDs and made nine tackles in Buchanan’s 48-0 win over Paso Robles.

Kenyan Simpson, Kingsburg: Returned a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter in the Vikings’ 31-21 victory over Lemoore.

Lawrence Stell, Washington Union: Accounted for four scores in the Panthers’ 33-32 win over Tulare Union. He finished with four passing TDs and rushed for one.

Vinson Thaodara, McLane: Had four receptions for 111 yards and two TDs in McLane’s 33-22 win over Le Grand.

Ryan Warkentin, Reedley: Totaled 119 yards rushing, 58 yards receiving and three TDs in the first quarter in Pirates’ 42-13 win over Woodlake.

