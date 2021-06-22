Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Girl Athlete of the Week, June 14-19

Strathmore High senior guard Jazmine Soto dribbles upcourt in the fourth quarter of a 78-20 Southern Section Divison V-AA playoff win over Calvary Chapel on June 15, 2021. She finished with a game-high 35 points, including 27 in the first half. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The poll is up for the nine prep athletes nominated for The Bee’s Girl Athlete of the Week for June 14-19.

It was Central Section softball championships last week, along with track and field Masters and Southern California regional basketball championships.

If you have a standout player who did well last week and want to vote for her, simply choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Past winners:

Avery Foster, Clovis golf

Candence Moreno-Hairabedian, Reedley softball

Charlize Phillips, Clovis North swimming

Gabriella Avila, Corcoran basketball

Melania Davila, Orosi soccer

Alyssa Wheeler, Clovis North soccer

Noemi Uribe, Washington Union softball

Carys Hall, Clovis North soccer

Here are the nominees:

Ashtyn Arnold, Buchanan basketball: In three regional games, she averaged 29 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game, including the title win in the Division 3-A championship.

Danyell Booker, Roosevelt basketball: Led the Rough Riders to the Division 4-AA championship when she scored 22 points in the win.

Kamrynn Cordova, Fowler softball: Nine strikeouts and a solo home run helped the Redcats to a 1-0 win over Exeter in the D-IV final.

Lauren Fowler, Buchanan track: Won three events — 100 and 200 meters plus a leg in the 400 relay at the Masters meet.

Faith Hernandez, Dinuba softball: Her two-run home run in the bottom of the first propelled the Emperors to a 2-0 win over Selma for the Division II title.

Ryan Maddox, Clovis North softball: Pitched a three-hitter, striking out 10, and drove in two runs, including a solo homer in the third, to lead the Broncos to a 6-3 win over Clovis for the Central Section Division I championship.

Mia Reynolds, Tulare Union softball: Three-hitter and five strikeouts led the Tribe to a 4-0 win over Liberty-Madera Ranchos in the D-III title game.

Jazmine Soto Strathmore basketball: Finished with 42 points, leading the Spartans past Fallbrook 63-54 for the Division 5-AA championship.

Aaliyah Thompson, Corcoran basketball: She finished with 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Panthers past Victory Christian Academy for the Division 6-AA championship.

Loading…